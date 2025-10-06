From Fertility Myths to Menopause: Maven Clinic's New Campaign Takes on What Sex Ed Missed

Interactive NYC pop-up on October 7 kicks off campaign to spark conversations about what people were never taught in school

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the largest virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, announced today the launch of "Sex Ed, Rewind," a new national campaign designed to give people the reproductive health education they never received in school. From fertility myths that create confusion, to pregnancy and postpartum realities that catch people off guard, to the silence around menopause that leaves millions unprepared, too many people are left in the dark about life's biggest health moments. Maven's campaign aims to bring these topics out of the shadows with open conversations, clear answers, and real support.

Too often, what people learn in sex ed stops short of preparing them for the realities they will face in adulthood. One in three women report not being able to correctly identify their fertile window; many say they weren't prepared for the postpartum period; and 80% say they never learned about menopause in school. The cost of these gaps is real: families are left in the dark, care comes too late, and people shoulder unnecessary stress and expenses.

"One of the most common refrains we hear after a virtual appointment on Maven across all our different life stages, from fertility to pregnancy to menopause, is also the most hard-hitting: 'why didn't anybody tell me this sooner?'" said Kate Ryder, CEO and founder of Maven Clinic. "Maven exists to change that, giving women and families trusted, comprehensive care and guidance through every stage of life."

Through a mix of digital and in-person experiences, "Sex Ed, Rewind" is helping people access the reproductive health education that school left out:

NYC Pop-Up (October 7, 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET) : Join us at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District where anyone can test their knowledge on a myth-busting wheel, ask anonymous questions in a locker room confessional, and leave notes to their younger selves about what they wish they'd learned.

: Join us at Gansevoort Plaza in the Meatpacking District where anyone can test their knowledge on a myth-busting wheel, ask anonymous questions in a locker room confessional, and leave notes to their younger selves about what they wish they'd learned. Free Virtual Appointments* : Maven is offering up to 500 free virtual appointments with its providers, including OB-GYNs, nurse practitioners, and fertility awareness educators. People who are eligible to get Maven services through their employer or health plan can book appointments at no cost through their Maven membership.

: Maven is offering up to 500 free virtual appointments with its providers, including OB-GYNs, nurse practitioners, and fertility awareness educators. People who are eligible to get Maven services through their employer or health plan can book appointments at no cost through their Maven membership. Social Media Conversations: Maven is launching a digital campaign that people can interact with across Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn . The original content will feature creator partnerships to spark candid, shareable discussions about reproductive health.

Maven supports people through every stage of reproductive health — from fertility and pregnancy to parenting and menopause. Members can connect 24/7 with trusted providers, get expert content, classes, tracking, and patient communities, and access reimbursement to help cover family-building costs. Today, Maven is available to more than 23 million people through its partnerships with 2,000+ employers and health plans.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.mavenclinic.com/sex-ed .

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

*Offer valid only for new members' first appointment on Maven's cash-pay platform. $40 credit applies to appointment fees; if cost exceeds $40, member pays balance. Not available to Medicare, Medicaid, or other government healthcare program beneficiaries. Credit applies only to appointment fees, has no cash value, and cannot be transferred.

SOURCE Maven Clinic