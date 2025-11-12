Maven Clinic Advances Maternity Product to Improve Birth Outcomes and Reduce Costs

New AI-enabled population health capabilities build on Maven's track record of helping families have safer pregnancies and lowering costs for employers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the largest virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, today announced advancements to its maternity product, introducing new AI-enabled population health capabilities that help identify pregnancy risks earlier, address complications like preeclampsia, and support families with babies in the NICU. Population health management enables Maven to look across individual cases to understand patterns, informing earlier interventions, better outcomes, and reduced costs at scale.

For more than a decade, Maven has supported families through every kind of pregnancy—from healthy, routine experiences to the most complex, high-risk cases. With 24/7 access to expert care and clinical programs for conditions like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia, Maven's care model helps families catch problems early and avoid costly complications. Backed by more than 40 publications—including peer-reviewed studies and clinical abstracts—and the largest validated dataset in digital maternity care, Maven has set the standard for evidence-based, cost-effective maternity care. Families on Maven see up to 27% fewer NICU stays and 15% fewer C-sections—and by supporting families from fertility through maternity, Maven saves employers an average of $9,600 per birth.

Now, powered by new AI capabilities, Maven is expanding its maternity program to help make pregnancy care more predictive, precise and personalized.

"Over the past decade, Maven has built one of the largest databases in the world on how to predict and mediate pregnancy risk," said Kate Ryder, founder and CEO of Maven Clinic. "Now we're using that knowledge to give every family the chance for a safe, supported pregnancy so no parent faces hardship from preventable complications."

Pregnancy has become increasingly complex and costly, with 15% of pregnancies now considered high-risk, often resulting in complications requiring C-sections or NICU stays. Maven's enhanced maternity program addresses this growing need with proactive, evidenced-based care that supports families before, during, and after birth. New features begin rolling out in November, with additional programs to follow early 2026:

Tailored prenatal care that helps identify risks and provides personalized support: By integrating data from connected devices—including blood pressure cuffs and glucose monitors—with data from members' electronic health records, Maven can help tailor care to individual needs while also identifying early warning signs of conditions like gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. This approach aligns with the 2025 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Committee on Clinical Consensus, which endorses more tailored prenatal schedules that combine telemedicine and home monitoring to improve outcomes.

Support high risk pregnancy conditions with precision: Maven is enhancing its dedicated programs to support early detection and intervention for high-risk conditions such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, helping prevent complications before they happen. Through continuous health monitoring, timely education, clinically designed interventions, and 24/7 access to care, Maven helps people take proven steps to lower risk and stay on track. For example, members at risk for preeclampsia can track key health indicators like blood pressure, manage adherence to medication like low-dose aspirin, and receive ongoing guidance to help prevent complications and support a healthy pregnancy.

Getting NICU babies home faster: About 10–15% of babies need NICU care where the average cost for admission is $77,000 . Yet nearly 25% of NICU days occur after babies no longer need intensive care. Evidence consistently suggests that improving parental support for the hospital to home transition can reduce length of stay by weeks, allowing parents to bring their babies home faster. Maven's new NICU program gives parents personalized discharge plans, 24/7 access to clinical experts, validated interventions to help babies reach their development milestones, and follow-up support at home. This coordinated support can help shorten NICU stays by up to 8%, saving employers approximately $5,500 per stay.

"Pregnancy complications are not inevitable—they're often predictable and preventable," said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer at Maven Clinic. "By combining the power of AI with continuous, connected care, we can anticipate risks before they become emergencies. The result is deeply personal, proactive care that helps moms stay healthy, babies thrive, and families go home sooner—together and well."

Maven's maternity care is powered by its Outcomes Engine, a data-driven model that continuously learns from every pregnancy to make care more personal and effective. Building on a decade of clinical research and proven results, each new program turns real-world insights into smarter ways to help prevent complications and improve outcomes for families and employers. Through Maven's maternity program, families can connect 24/7 with providers across 30+ specialties, take classes, and get personalized support from pregnancy through postpartum.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

