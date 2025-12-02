Maven Clinic and 4Kira4Moms Announce Fourth Cohort of MPact for Families Fellows

Perinatal Health Equity Initiative and Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services selected for their leadership in advancing maternal health in their communities

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Maven Clinic , the largest virtual clinic dedicated to women's and family health, and 4Kira4Moms , the non-profit on a mission to eradicate maternal mortality, today announced Perinatal Health Equity Initiative and Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services as the fourth cohort of MPact for Families fellows.

MPact for Families was launched in 2022 in response to the growing maternal health crisis in the United States, where maternal mortality rates remain among the highest among developed nations, and Black and Indigenous women are most significantly impacted. Research suggests that community-based approaches are critical to closing gaps in care and improving maternal health outcomes, making programs like MPact for Families more critical than ever.

"Healthcare's greatest crisis isn't access, or even cost—it's trust," said Kate Ryder, CEO and founder of Maven Clinic. "For most of us, but especially women and families, trust lives in communities and the organizations closeby. That's why our MPact for Families program invests in community-based organizations who have earned the trust that is so key to driving the outcomes that matter. Four years in, we are honored to support and learn from our newest fellows as they continue this lifesaving work."

Over the course of a 12-month program, MPact for Families provides financial, mentoring and skill support to two community-based organizations that are improving outcomes in their communities through direct services to women and families:

Perinatal Health Equity Initiative : Founded in 2018 by Dr. Nastassia Harris, Perinatal Health Equity Initiative works to eliminate inequities in Black maternal and infant health through advocacy, education, community engagement, research, and clinical support. In New Jersey, where the maternal mortality rate for Black women is more than seven to eight times the national average, the organization provides programs like Cuff It, an evidence-based preeclampsia risk reduction initiative, and Mamas in Bloom, which offers wraparound education, advocacy, and clinical care throughout pregnancy and postpartum.

: Founded in 2018 by Dr. Nastassia Harris, Perinatal Health Equity Initiative works to eliminate inequities in Black maternal and infant health through advocacy, education, community engagement, research, and clinical support. In New Jersey, where the maternal mortality rate for Black women is more than seven to eight times the national average, the organization provides programs like an evidence-based preeclampsia risk reduction initiative, and which offers wraparound education, advocacy, and clinical care throughout pregnancy and postpartum. Hummingbird Indigenous Family Health Services : Hummingbird Indigenous Family Services is a community-designed and community-centered organization dedicated to supporting Native American, Alaska Native, Kānaka Maoli (Native Hawaiian) and Pacific Islander mothers and their families through culturally rooted care in the Seattle area. Hummingbird integrates direct service, advocacy and research through programs such as the BirthKeeper Program that provides doulas support to families, Pilimakua Family Connections which offers home visits and emotional peer support, and The NEST, the first guaranteed income program to serve Indigenous communities in the United States.

"Partnering with Maven to support community-based organizations — the true boots on the ground doing the work to save our mothers — embodies the spirit of my late wife Kira," said Charles Johnson, founder of 4Kira4Moms. "This is exactly what the Kira Johnson Act — one of the 13 bills in the Momnibus — was designed to do: require meaningful investment in the community organizations leading the charge for moms. Maven understands the urgency and is stepping up to make it happen!"

"Families in the United States deserve a safer, more affordable maternal health system" said Dr. Neel Shah, Chief Medical Officer of Maven Clinic. "And the path to safer births in America runs through our communities. Those closest to the challenge have always held the wisdom to solve it — and our role is to listen, trust, and help their leadership flourish."

Since 2014, Maven has supported the maternal health of diverse populations through a care model designed to meet the unique needs, circumstances, and experiences of each member. From care matching that helps connect members with a personalized care team who share their language, cultural background, and lived experiences, to language access services offered in more than 35 languages, Maven ensures that every member receives high-quality, equitable support. In 2024, Maven became the first company in women's and family health to earn NCQA Health Equity Accreditation , the industry gold standard for validating healthcare quality and equity.

About Maven Clinic

Maven is the world's largest virtual clinic for women and families on a mission to make healthcare work for all of us. Maven's award-winning digital programs provide clinical, emotional, and financial support all in one platform, spanning fertility & family building, maternity & newborn care, parenting & pediatrics, and menopause & midlife. More than 2,000 employers and health plans trust Maven's end-to-end platform to improve clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and provide equity in benefits programs. Recognized for innovation and industry leadership, Maven has been named to the Time 100 Most Influential Companies, CNBC Disruptor 50, Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, and FORTUNE Best Places to Work. Founded in 2014 by CEO Kate Ryder, Maven has raised more than $425 million in funding from top healthcare and technology investors including General Catalyst, Sequoia, Dragoneer Investment Group, Oak HC/FT, StepStone Group, Icon Ventures, and Lux Capital. To learn more about Maven, visit us at mavenclinic.com .

About 4Kira4Moms

4Kira4Moms is a nonprofit organization committed to improving maternal health outcomes, eliminating racial disparities in maternal care, and advocating for policy solutions that protect birthing people and families. Founded by Charles Johnson after the tragic and preventable death of his wife, Kira, during childbirth, 4Kira4Moms works tirelessly to ensure no family experiences such a loss again. 4Kira4Moms is currently led by Executive Director, Gabrielle Albert. Through advocacy, education, community programs, and federal policy initiatives, the organization continues to lead the national conversation on maternal health equity.

