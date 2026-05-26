From First Houston Store to Power 15 Deal Days: Inside VEVOR's Broader Push to Deepen Its U.S. Presence

VEVOR connects the dots between its first U.S. retail store, a Houston Rockets partnership, and the debut of Power 15 Deal Days — mapping out a full-year brand roadmap for the American home improvement market.

HOUSTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the successful close of its inaugural VEVOR Power 15 Deal Days, global tools and home-improvement e-commerce brand VEVOR today outlined a 2026 U.S. growth plan that ties this new monthly savings event directly to its recently opened brick-and-mortar store and expanding sports marketing partnerships.

Three Milestones, One Brand Story

VEVOR Power 15 Deal Days

Since the second half of 2025, VEVOR has made three strategic moves in the U.S. market, forming a clear brand-elevation trajectory:

VEVOR's 2026 U.S. strategy kicked off in January with the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar retail store in Houston, Texas — a bold signal of the brand's commitment to building local presence and community connection in one of America's fastest-growing metros.

Shortly after, VEVOR announced a partnership with the Houston Rockets, leveraging the NBA franchise's massive fan base to build brand awareness and affinity among American homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and trade professionals.

Now, with the debut of the inaugural VEVOR Power 15 Deal Days in May, the brand has activated a recurring monthly IP that weaves together its brick-and-mortar retail presence, sports marketing momentum, and e-commerce ecosystem into one cohesive brand narrative. Yet the philosophy behind Power 15 is not about clearing inventory — it is about giving back. VEVOR believes that winning loyalty in a new market requires showing up consistently, not through one-off price wars, but by delivering real value month after month. Each Power 15 is a standing promise: dependable savings, curated selections, and a brand that rewards the trust its customers place in it.

Power 15 Deal Days: The 15th of Every Month, 4 Days, Major Savings

VEVOR Power 15 Deal Days runs from the 15th to the 18th of every month, offering four days of significant savings designed to reward both new and returning customers:

Home Creator's Picks: 20 curated products at up to 12% off

20 curated products at up to 12% off Sitewide Coupons: 1–5% off for all users

1–5% off for all users Loyalty Rewards for Returning Customers: $15 off orders over $180 and $30 off orders over $300

$15 off orders over $180 and $30 off orders over $300 Price Drops: Up to 5% direct markdowns on 150–200 select products

The inaugural May edition concluded on May 18, drawing strong engagement from VEVOR's growing base of loyal customers—led by the U.S. as the core launch market, followed by France.

"Power 15 Deal Days is more than a promotion — it's a monthly moment for our community of home creators to upgrade their spaces at exceptional value," said Gavin, Brand Director at VEVOR . "Combined with our Houston store and Rockets partnership, it represents our long-term commitment to the U.S. market."

Full-Year Brand Cadence Roadmap

VEVOR's 2026 calendar is built around a strategic rhythm of seasonal campaigns and always-on engagement:

Milestone Brand Action Monthly (15th–18th) Power 15 Deal Days — Ongoing Monthly Brand IP Spring Sale Spring Refresh Promotion Summer Sale Summer Savings Event Back-to-School Back-to-School Promotion Black Friday Annual Peak Sale Cyber Monday Year-End Finale Sale

Each beat reinforces VEVOR's brand slogan — "Upgrade. The home creator way."— and serves its long-term vision of becoming America's full-category home improvement retailer.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "VEVOR" on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR