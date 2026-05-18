VEVOR Launches Integrated Ice Maker to Keep U.S. Watch Parties Cold During the Tournament Season

HOUSTON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, VEVOR today launches its Integrated Ice Maker, designed to meet the high-demand needs of Watch Party hosts in the U.S. From June's opening group matches through the July final, tens of millions of American households will host their own version of that same scene: living rooms packed, TVs blazing, and ice that was supposed to last all night, already gone.

VEVOR Launches Integrated Ice Maker VEVOR Launches Integrated Ice Maker

For those old enough to remember 1994, this tournament carries real nostalgia. But the 2026 World Cup arrives in a country that drinks more cold beverages per capita than any nation on earth — a country where the phrase "we're out of ice" at a party has become its own kind of social emergency. The math doesn't lie: a Watch Party hosting 10 guests on a big match night can burn through 20 to 30 pounds of ice. A standard home refrigerator produces just 3 to 5 pounds a day. Even a conventional countertop ice maker struggles to stay ahead of peak demand. The result is a familiar scramble — a last-minute run to the convenience store, a half-time cooler emergency, or worse: watered-down drinks and a party that quietly dies at the worst possible moment.

VEVOR's Integrated Ice Maker changes the equation entirely — and at $313.9, it may be the most cost-effective piece of Watch Party equipment on the market this summer.

High Capacity: Produces Up to 120 lbs/Day, 20% More Than Comparable Models

Enough to serve 10 guests without a mid-match ice run — the equivalent of roughly six large bags of supermarket ice, from a machine that fits flexibly under your counter. For hosts running a Watch Party from group stage through knockout rounds, that means no more pre-game store runs, no more mid-match scrambles, no more apology speeches over warm seltzers. One machine, running quietly through the night, handles the demand that no home fridge or convenience-store run ever could.

Fast & Scheduled Production: First Batch Ready in 10 Minutes

Programmable 48-hour scheduling ensures ice is ready before kickoff. A last-minute guest list change, an extended penalty shootout that stretches the evening, a second-screen situation that was never on the original schedule — the VEVOR unit produces its first batch in just 10 minutes, enough to keep the momentum going when the unexpected arrives. For the truly prepared host, the built-in 48-hour scheduling function allows users to set ice production to begin automatically one to two hours before kickoff. By the time the starting XI takes the field, the ice bucket is full, the drinks are cold, and the host is free to actually watch the game.

Quiet Operation: 50 dB Ensures Minimal Disruption During Parties

At 50 decibels, the unit operates at roughly the volume of a quiet conversation — present without being intrusive. It won't compete with the TV commentary, the group chat commentary, or the roar that follows a 90th-minute equalizer. For Watch Party hosts who want the atmosphere to feel effortless, the machine's near-silent operation is the final piece: ice on demand, without the noise.

Affordable Solution: Priced at $313.9

Designed for households needing high-capacity ice without commercial-grade investment — a gap in the current market where households need more than a compact personal unit can deliver, but aren't ready to invest in full commercial-grade equipment costing three to five times more. For American households this summer, VEVOR's entry into the ice maker category offers something simple: a machine that matches the scale of the moment. The 2026 World Cup is the largest sporting event on the planet landing on home soil. The Watch Party hosts who prepare now will be the ones walking into July with the best stories — and the coldest drinks.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance without the Pro-Level Price. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.

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SOURCE VEVOR