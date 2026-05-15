VEVOR Launches Monthly Power 15, a New Monthly Brand Event for Home Improvement

HOUSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting May 15, the monthly event brings curated value across VEVOR's full-category home improvement lineup, helping customers upgrade more spaces with pro-level performance without the pro-level price.

VEVOR Launches Monthly Power 15 VEVOR Launches Monthly Power 15

VEVOR today announced the launch of VEVOR Monthly Power 15, a new monthly brand event kicking off May 15–18 and returning on the 15th of every month. Designed to make home upgrades more accessible and predictable, Monthly Power 15 gives customers a consistent moment to discover practical, pro-level products across VEVOR's full-category home improvement lineup — from the home and yard to the garage, workshop, kitchen, and beyond.

Rather than a one-off promotion, Monthly Power 15 is designed to become a recurring brand ritual — a date customers can plan around as they take on projects across different areas of the home. "Customers don't upgrade their spaces through one category alone," said a VEVOR brand spokesperson. "They organize, repair, refresh, build, maintain, and improve in many ways. Monthly Power 15 is our way of supporting those ongoing projects with reliable monthly value across the categories they use most."

How Monthly Power 15 Works

For the May launch cycle, Monthly Power 15 brings together automatic savings and returning-customer coupon offers across selected VEVOR products and categories:

Up to 5% off sitewide on selected items

sitewide on selected items $15 off orders of $180+ for returning customers

orders of $180+ for returning customers $30 off orders of $300+ for returning customers

orders of $300+ for returning customers Exclusive 12% off on 20 featured Home Creator's Picks

Built for Ongoing Home Upgrade Needs

Launched initially for customers with one or more prior orders, Monthly Power 15 recognizes that home improvement is an ongoing journey rather than a one-time purchase. From seasonal maintenance to everyday upgrades, the event gives returning customers a reliable monthly reason to continue building, fixing, organizing, and improving with VEVOR.

Over 30 million Home Creators worldwide have chosen VEVOR for projects ranging from backyard makeovers to apartment upgrades. Monthly Power 15 is the brand's next step in consistently delivering real value to that community, month after month.

Availability

VEVOR Monthly Power 15 kicks off May 15–18 — four days of big savings on the tools and gear Home Creators rely on. Savings apply automatically at checkout.

Deals are live now. Ready to upgrade your space? Visit VEVOR.com/Power15 and grab yours before they're gone.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global direct-to-consumer brand offering a full range of home improvement products, from tools and equipment to outdoor essentials and workshop gear, all at honest prices. Rooted in the joy of hands-on creation, VEVOR empowers Home Creators to build, fix, and transform their spaces, one project at a time. Pro-grade quality without the pro-grade price tag. That's the VEVOR way: Upgrade. The Home Creator Way.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR