From Flow States to Daily Joy: reVolver Podcasts Launches "Daily FLOW" with Manu del Valle

Explore the Art of Living with Positivity and Resilience

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts is thrilled to announce the launch of "Daily FLOW," a new podcast hosted by entrepreneur, coach and mentor Manu del Valle. This daily series invites listeners to explore the beautiful complexities of human emotions, well-being, and the simple pleasures of life. With episodes running Monday to Sunday, each five-minute segment offers a powerful mix of personal stories, psychological insights, and practical advice designed to inspire and uplift. In addition to the podcast, Manu has a new venture listeners can discover by visiting FlowForward.co

"Daily FLOW" isn't just another self-improvement podcast; it's a journey towards understanding and embracing life with optimism and resilience. From dissecting the nuances of hope and altruism to unlocking the secrets of happiness and service, Manu del Valle guides listeners through a daily transformation that energizes the mind and nurtures the soul.

Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts, shared his excitement about the new show: "Manu del Valle brings a unique blend of wisdom and warmth to 'Daily FLOW.' His ability to connect with listeners on a personal level makes this podcast a must-listen for anyone seeking to enrich their daily lives. We're proud to have Manu as part of the reVolver family and can't wait for audiences to experience the positivity he's sharing."

Manu del Valle, an accomplished entrepreneur, coach, and mentor with a background in creative development, innovation, branding, and business, is no stranger to launching successful ventures. His experience spans across industries, including retail, real estate, and the beverage sector, where he introduced an organic tequila brand in both Mexico and the United States. In addition to these accomplishments, Manu co-founded Flow Forward, a business dedicated to coaching and empowering teams for organizations and individuals to achieve optimal performance and well-being through flow. Manu's dedication to inspiring and guiding others is evident in his involvement with numerous organizations, including the Asociación de Emprendedores de México (ASEM) and the Asociación Mexicana de Coworking y Espacios Flexibles (AMXCO).

Listeners can tune in to "Daily FLOW" on major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information, visit www.manudelvalle.com, follow Manu on Instagram @flownetwork and @manudvb, or join the conversation on WhatsApp.

Download and listen today: Daily FLOW.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

