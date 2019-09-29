When the People's Republic of China was founded, trains were the principal means of transport for Chinese people to travel afar. Railway lines in the mainland amounted to only 21,800 kilometers. There were only 36 airports and no expressway was available. For China, these figures were ill-matched with its land area of 9.6 million square kilometers.

Construction of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway officially started in 1958. It opened to traffic in 2006 after near 50-year endeavor. As the longest high-elevation train route in the world, it's a world wonder.

October 1988 witnessed the opening of the Shanghai-Jiading Expressway, the first express highway in the mainland of China.

By 2018, the total length of Chinese railways had increased to surpass 130,000 kilometers, and the total length of expressways had exceeded 140,000 kilometers, being in the front rank of the world.

Meanwhile, 230 cities have airports available for regular flights. It takes only four to five hours to fly from the northernmost point to the southernmost point of the country.

On August 1, 2008, the Beijing-Tianjin inter-city railway was put into operation. It's the first high-speed rail line independently built by China to accommodate trains travelling at a maximum speed of 350 kilometers per hour, marking China's officially entering the HSR era.

By the end of 2018, China had 29,000 kilometers of HSR, accounting for two-thirds of the global total.

In 2014, Turkey's Ankara-Istanbul high-speed railway opened to traffic. This was the first oversea electrified high-speed railway project undertaken by China, and there are more, in Mexico, Russia, the United States... China's HSR technology has won acclaim for its technological advancement, safety and reliability, and has been given a name: China Speed.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

From green trains to high-speed railway

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-09/30/content_75259435.htm

SOURCE China.org.cn