From Grooming to Goodwill: Wahl® Benevolent Beards Tour Coming to Calle Ocho in Miami

For every FREE beard trim, men's grooming leader Wahl® will donate $100 to Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation.

(see the mobile barbershop in action from last year)

STERLING, Ill., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's grooming leader Wahl® is bringing its Mobile Barbershop to Calle Ocho Music Festival in Miami, on Sunday, March 15, 2026, to celebrate the launch of this year's Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest while also giving back in a big way. From 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (EST), festival attendees can stop by the barbershop for a FREE beard trim and to learn about the contest. For every trim, Wahl® will donate $100 to the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation up to $5,000. The foundation's mission is to help underserved Hispanic youth in Miami thrive through education, technology, health and community-based programs.

Wahl Mobile Barbershop

"Benevolent Beards is about celebrating men with facial hair who use their passion and platform to make a positive impact," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "By bringing our Mobile Barbershop to communities across the country, we're turning great grooming into real support for local organizations doing great work. We're excited to partner with Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation and invest in Miami's youth."

Miami is the first stop on Wahl®'s coast-to-coast tour supporting the 2026 Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest, which rewards men who are making the world a "bearder" place to live.

How to Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

From now until July 1, 2026, men with beards can upload video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards2026, they can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook and @WahlPro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl® PRO SERIES™ High Visibility Trimmer. Things get exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for his charity and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop to do a grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 107thanniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

