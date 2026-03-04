Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest Celebrates Men Making the World a 'Bearder' Place

Bearded men who give back have the chance to win $5,000 — plus $20,000 for a charity they support.

STERLING, Ill., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest is looking for men who combine good grooming with goodwill. What does that mean? If you have a beard and you're involved in a charity, you could win $20,000 for that charity and $5,000 for yourself. The contest is part of Wahl®'s ongoing mission to recognize and reward those who embody their philosophy of making the world a 'bearder' place to live.

Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest by July 1, 2026, at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards2026

"Every year, we're inspired by men who demonstrate that a beard can represent something bigger," said Zach Wyer, Sr. Director of U.S. Marketing for Wahl®. "The Benevolent Beards Contest is our way of turning recognition into real impact and supporting the causes these men care about — helping their generosity go even further."

How to Enter the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest

From now until July 1, 2026, men with beards can upload a video of themselves either explaining or demonstrating how they support a charity on the contest entry page at https://bit.ly/BenevolentBeards2026, they can also get to the page by visiting @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook and @WahlPro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. What kind of charity? As long as it's a 501(c)(3) organization with a goal to impact the world positively, all charities will be considered. So, whether you're an animal advocate or helping humans, you have the chance to put your good grooming toward goodwill.

Following the entry period, 5 finalists will each win $500 for themselves, $500 for their charity and a Wahl® PRO SERIESTM High Visibility Trimmer. Things get exciting in August when public votes help determine which finalist wins the Grand Prize of $5,000 for himself, $20,000 for his charity and a visit from the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop to do a grooming event where barbers will offer the public FREE beard trims.

The best part of this contest is the real-life impact it has, just ask last year's winner Kevin Simmons from Gainesville, GA. A pediatric speech pathologist, Simmons also volunteers as a sensory barber through ConnectAbility, a charity that offers support for individuals with disabilities and their families. Simmons has first-hand knowledge of the organization's impact, as it serves many of the children he treats. Through his work, he recognized the need for an alternative to the often anxiety-inducing experience of traditional haircuts and began providing a comfortable, sensory-friendly grooming experience for children with sensitivities. Winning the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest helps shine a light on ConnectAbility's mission while expanding access to the inclusive services these families rely on.

For more information about the Wahl® Benevolent Beards Contest, or for facial hair tips and tools visit WahlUSA.com or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and @WahlPro on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 107th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

