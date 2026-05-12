From hPSCs to Epithelial Cell Lines: Accelerating IND-Enabling Cell Line Development with VIPS PRO, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, see how early confirmation of clonality can strengthen cell line development, reduce rework and support GMP-aligned workflows. Attendees will gain insight into achieving early, unambiguous proof of clonality from day 0. The featured speakers will share strategies to reduce manual handling, subcloning and workflow variability. Attendees will learn how CCRM/OmniaBio standardized clonality documentation to support a GMP-compliant workflow. The speakers will also share practical considerations for integrating early clonality confirmation strategies into GMP-minded CLD workflows.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Generating clonal, edited cell lines with high-precision, audit-ready evidence of clonality without compromising downstream efficiency is a critical challenge in IND-enabling cell line development. This is especially relevant for epithelial cell lines, which are engineered for therapeutic protein-producing cell platforms in CGT but lack optimized single-cell seeding workflows. Manual handling limited early visibility, and fragmented documentation can lead to ambiguous records, repeated subcloning and delays in downstream characterization and tech transfer.

In this webinar, scientists from CCRM/OmniaBio will share their experience applying lessons from hPSC workflows to establish a robust, GMP-compliant epithelial cell line workflow. By combining gentle single-cell seeding with whole-well, time-stamped imaging from day 0 to colony maturity, the team generated clear evidence of clonality while reducing manual interventions and workflow variability. Media and seeding conditions were optimized to support single-cell survival and outgrowth. Efficient use of clonality data overcame limitations of high-throughput assays for edited clone identification, broadening its applications beyond clonality confirmation.

Attendees will learn how early confirmation of clonality accelerates epithelial cell line development, minimizes rework from ambiguous wells and enables standardized, audit-ready documentation for tech transfer. The session will highlight CCRM/OmniaBio's successful implementation of this approach in a real-world CDMO setting, demonstrating how early clonal confidence derisks downstream development while enabling scalable, GMP-aligned workflows for primary cells.

Register for this webinar to learn how early confirmation of clonality can strengthen cell line development, reduce rework and support GMP-aligned workflows.

Join Adam Causer, Global Product Manager, Solentim Portfolio, Nova Biomedical; and Sakthi Moorthy, Lead Scientist III, Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine, for the webinar offered as two live broadcasts: Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central), and Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 3pm CST/China (5pm AEST/AU-Eastern).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From hPSCs to Epithelial Cell Lines: Accelerating IND-Enabling Cell Line Development with VIPS PRO.

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