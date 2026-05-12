Reduce Supply Risk with RTSM Designs for Radiopharmaceutical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into the specific supply chain triggers unique to radiopharmaceuticals. Attendees will identify the "must-have" Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) features for just-in-time clinical supply. The featured speakers will share strategies for maintaining study continuity through leadership and personnel transitions. The speakers will also share best practices for designing "change-ready" systems that thrive under frequent protocol amendments.

TORONTO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The rise of radiopharmaceuticals represents one of the most exciting frontiers in oncology, yet it introduces a level of logistical complexity that traditional Clinical Supply Chain and RTSM systems were never designed to handle. Because these materials decay in hours rather than months, the operational window for patient administration is incredibly narrow, leaving zero margin for error. Success in these trials depends entirely on the seamless orchestration of manufacturing, logistics and site readiness.

This webinar explores the unique architecture required for a high-performing radiopharmaceutical RTSM. The featured speakers begin with a comprehensive overview of the radiopharmaceutical landscape, identifying the specific constraints, such as just-in-time manufacturing and rigorous cold-chain requirements, that differentiate these products from standard Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs).

A core focus of the session is Smart RTSM Design. In the high-stakes environment of nuclear medicine, there is a temptation to over-engineer systems. The session will discuss how to build what is functionally "needed" to ensure supply integrity, rather than a "wish list" of features that add unnecessary friction. By prioritizing lean, responsive system logic, study teams can ensure that the "Right Kit, Right Patient, Right Time" mantra becomes a reality even under extreme time pressure.

Beyond the technical, the speakers will address the human element of clinical trials. Shifts in study personnel and leadership roles can create ripples of misalignment in long-term programs. They will also examine how a robust RTSM framework acts as a "source of truth," providing continuity and operational stability even as internal teams evolve.

Finally, the webinar will tackle the inevitability of change through Advanced Amendment Management. In the world of Radiopharma, protocol pivots and supply chain disruptions are not a matter of "if," but "when." The speakers will share strategies for building an RTSM that is inherently flexible, allowing for rapid configuration changes without compromising the study's data integrity or timelines.

Register for this webinar to learn how RTSM can help radiopharmaceutical trials manage supply chain complexity, maintain continuity and adapt to constant change.

Join Katrien Aerts, Senior Clinical Trial Supply Chain Manager, ITM; Siobhan McKenna-Power, Operations Manager, 4G Clinical; and Neta Bendelac, Sr. Director, Strategic Engagement, 4G Clinical, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Reduce Supply Risk with RTSM Designs for Radiopharmaceutical Trials.

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