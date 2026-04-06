From Iconic to Emerging, LIM College Student-Produced Fashion Show Will Unite a Spectrum of Designers Under a Single Global Theme

Scenes styled with looks available on Amazon Fashion, designs from students in New York and France, pieces from iconic designer Nicole Miller, and more to take the runway

NEW YORK, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A diverse collection of looks reflecting the theme "Global Fashion Fusion" will come down the runway April 10 beginning at 6 p.m. at The Glasshouse (660 12th Ave., Manhattan) as LIM College hosts its 81st annual student-produced fashion show.

The seven-scene event will unite established names and brands with emerging talent under the theme "Global Fashion Fusion," which is a celebration of diverse cultures, fashions, and styles showcasing how global influences shape modern fashion.

LIM College student Kira Brown (front) and fellow student Aaliyah Fortes (center) make adjustments to a look that will go down the runway at the LIM College Fashion Show on April 10 at The Glasshouse in NYC

Styles available in Amazon Fashion stores, the evening's presenting sponsor, will be featured in two show scenes. The first, "Ballroom Division," will be assembled by LIM student stylists who have been given access to thousands of garments and accessories, all available from brands sold on Amazon.com, to express their styling talents. The second, "The Art of Elegance," will punctuate the show as its exciting closing scene.

The creative work of LIM student designers in New York City will be featured in a scene called "Apocalyptic Erosion." This will be followed by two segments, "After the Ashes" and "The New Order," both of which will showcase the design talents of recent graduates of ESMOD France.

Founded in 1841, ESMOD is the world's oldest fashion school and a global pioneer in fashion design and fashion business education. LIM College and ESMOD are both part of the Japan Educational Foundation (JEF) global portfolio of higher education institutions. This fashion show marks the first time that students from two global fashion capitals, united under the JEF umbrella, have come together for a trans-continental showcase.

Fashion icon Nicole Miller's work will also be featured in a scene called "Starry Romanticism," which will include both current and archival looks. Prior to the show, Miller hosted LIM student designers at a session in her midtown showroom, where she provided feedback on the garments the students were preparing for the show.

In addition, creations by Veronica Fletcher for her brand Sonny Michael will come down the runway in a segment called "Heritage and High Fashion." Fletcher focuses on quilting denim to create bargello-inspired attire.

The entire experience will be kicked off by a video highlighting designs from recent graduates of Mode Gakuen in Tokyo. Mode Gakuen is a higher education institution focused on fashion and other creative pursuits which is also part of the JEF global network.

For the third consecutive year, the LIM College Fashion Show will have the Verma Foundation as its philanthropic partner. The Verma Foundation provides free cap wigs to those dealing with cancer-related hair loss and was founded by FOX5NY news anchor Natasha Verma, who is herself a cancer survivor.

WWD is serving as the exclusive media partner for the LIM College Fashion Show for the second consecutive year.

"This year's LIM College Fashion Show will be a unique experience blending established talents and globally recognized brands with new, breakout players and future stars in the world of fashion," said LIM College President Ron Marshall.

"The professional commitment required by students who are juggling the production of a major show along with their studies is amazing. Our students will never forget this experience and will benefit from it as they launch their careers. Of course, it would not be possible without the support of our sponsors, including Amazon, WWD, and others, who have stepped up to empower the next generation of fashion professionals and help drive the industry forward."

Tickets Available Now

Tickets, which sold out last year, are available for purchase at this link.



For more information, visit www.limcollege.edu/fashion-show

About LIM College

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 95% for the Class of 2024. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for brands and companies such as Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, The TJX Companies, Prada, Ulta Beauty, Microsoft, Walmart, Macy's, and Nike. LIM is part of the Japan Educational Foundation (JEF) global portfolio of colleges and universities focused on fashion, design, technology, and other career fields.

Contact:

Anne Roman

[email protected]

419.708.5171

Meredith Finnin

[email protected]

646.218.2156

SOURCE LIM College