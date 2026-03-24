From Integrated Remote SDV to AI-Assisted SDV: What's Next? Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how clinical trial organizations can implement AI-assisted source data verification (SDV) to strengthen risk-based monitoring (RBM) execution while reducing on-site SDV burden. Attendees will identify why SDV is a high-impact point for process optimization. The featured speakers will share how to improve efficiency and data integrity by maximizing the RBM plan. Attendees will also learn how to enable faster verification and cleaning of critical fields with integrated remote SDV.

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most clinical trial organizations today use sophisticated risk-based monitoring (RBM) algorithms to enhance data integrity while reducing effort by focusing on a narrower set of monitoring activities. Yet teams still hit a significant roadblock: costly on-site visits to complete source data verification (SDV) for critical fields, or time-consuming, unreliable, disjointed and uncontrolled processes to gain remote access to source documentation.

This webinar explores how clinical trial teams can optimize SDV by leveraging a paperless, online source document collection and processing workflow seamlessly integrated with electronic data capture and its RBM algorithms. Drawing on best practices and case study data, the featured speakers will discuss how integrated remote SDV streamlines collaboration and reduces friction by automating time-consuming manual tasks.

The session also reviews practical strategies and previews planned innovations such as AI-assisted SDV to further optimize RBM, demonstrating how integrated remote SDV improves site-monitor relationships, strengthens monitoring scalability and accelerates timelines to achieve data cleaning targets for critical fields.

Register for this webinar to learn how AI-assisted SDV can strengthen RBM execution while reducing on-site SDV burden.

Join Catherine Tyner, Head of Clinical Strategy, AG Mednet; and Cameron Kinnear, Principal Solutions Consultant, Medrio, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Integrated Remote SDV to AI-Assisted SDV: What's Next?

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