From Lab to Planet: ACC Honors Trailblazers Advancing Safety and Sustainability Across the Chemical Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During its 2026 Responsible Care® and Sustainability Conference, the American Chemistry Council (ACC) celebrated chemical industry leaders with the 2026 Responsible Care and Sustainability Leadership Awards. These honors spotlight outstanding people, organizations, and initiatives advancing safety and sustainability with vision and innovation.

"America's chemical manufacturers are the backbone of a competitive U.S. economy," said Chris Jahn, President and CEO of ACC. "The companies we're recognizing demonstrate how Responsible Care strengthens that foundation – developing essential products while protecting our employees, our communities, and our environment. Their leadership is powering a stronger manufacturing sector and reinforcing the vital role chemistry plays in America's economic success."

2026 Responsible Care and Sustainability Leadership Award Recipients:

Responsible Care Company of the Year

The Responsible Care Company of the Year award recognizes outstanding leadership and performance in environmental, health, and safety stewardship and dedication to continual improvement. Honorees exemplify industry-leading performance through record-low safety rates, strong environmental performance and practical innovation. Their success is rooted in meaningful engagement with employees and communities, reflecting a steadfast commitment to accountability, responsible operations and sustained progress.

This year's recipients are:

Responsible Care Partner Company of the Year

The Responsible Care Partner Company of the Year award recognizes the superb performance and safety record of companies involved with the distribution, transportation, storage, use, treatment, disposal and/or sales and marketing of chemicals.

This year's recipients are:

TRANSCAER Responsible Care Partner of the Year

This year's recipient is:

Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

Responsible Care Initiative of the Year

The Responsible Care Initiative of the Year award recognizes ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies that have implemented a specific program or activity that demonstrates leadership in employee health and safety, security, or environmental protection.

This year's recipients are:

Sustainability Leadership Awards

The Sustainability Leadership Awards recognize innovative products, technologies and initiatives that help advance sustainability within individual companies and for the benefit of society. ACC recognized five 2026 Sustainability Leadership Award winners in the following categories:

"These awards recognize the meaningful work ACC member and Responsible Care Partner companies are doing to strengthen safety and environmental performance, advance innovation and deliver real benefits for society," said Mitch Toomey, Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care at ACC. "This year's honorees are demonstrating leadership through practical solutions, from expanding circularity and enhancing water stewardship to developing innovative chemistries and building strong community partnerships. Their work is helping deliver the next generation of products and processes that will make communities in the U.S. and around the world safer, cleaner, and healthier."

Additional Recognition of Employees, Partners and Environmental and Safety Certificates

Responsible Care also recognized the following employees, product safety innovations, and sustainability leadership as well as awards for advancing facility safety, minimizing waste, and enhancing energy efficiency:

Employee of the Year (Member company): Karen Study, Chief Process Safety Officer, Dow

Employee of the Year (Partner company): Jim Clawson Jr., CEO, Third Coast

Partner Sustainability Award:

Trinity Industries, Inc.

Product Safety Award:

Kenan Advantage Group, Inc.

Indorama Ventures

Trinity Industries, Inc.

AI and Digitalization Award:

Albemarle Corporation

Dow

Huntsman Corporation

Wacker Chemical Corporation

ACC Spotlight Award:

Dan Wright, Vice President, Safety & Security, KAG Specialty Products Group

Ryan Ford, Process Safety Engineer, The Shepherd Chemical Company

Additional Recognition:

Energy Efficiency Awards: 31 projects from 7 companies

31 projects from 7 companies Waste Management and Water Stewardship Awards: 37 projects from 8 companies.

37 projects from 8 companies. Facility Safety Awards: 431 facilities from 59 ACC member and Partner companies

Learn more about the 2026 Responsible Care and Sustainability Leadership Award winners.

American Chemistry Council

The American Chemistry Council's mission is to advocate for the people, policy, and products of chemistry that make the United States the global leader in innovation and manufacturing. To achieve this, we: Champion science-based policy solutions across all levels of government; Drive continuous performance improvement to protect employees and communities through Responsible Care®; Foster the development of sustainability practices throughout ACC member companies; and Communicate authentically with communities about challenges and solutions for a safer, healthier and more sustainable way of life. Our vision is a world made better by chemistry, where people live happier, healthier, and more prosperous lives, safely and sustainably—for generations to come.

SOURCE American Chemistry Council