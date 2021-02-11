From Neptune Software: Three Critical Things to Know About Connecting SAP to Salesforce

STUART, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's business climate is one where businesses need to continuously find ways to quickly innovate, develop faster than ever and be prepared to iterate constantly. Speed and efficiency are no longer a nice-to-have, they are an absolute must in order to achieve success. While business leaders work day and night to find additional ways to deliver challenging business goals, oftentimes their plans do not factor in the complexities of their underlying systems supporting their ideas or the integration issues that stand between them and success. To succeed, organizations must be able to solve them quickly and be prepared to scale as the business needs change/evolve. As outlined in their recent on-demand webinar , Neptune Software, a leader in low code, rapid app development solutions, has identified three things any decision maker needs to keep in mind when assessing their SAP to Salesforce integration:

Most businesses don't even realize there is a problem: Many businesses don't realize their 3rd party systems' true potential due to integration issues. There is an assumption that negative effects of SAP integration issues are just part of doing business. Complexity is the enemy of rapid app development: A unified approach to data supply can cut through the complexity and leave your IT teams free to build apps at pace rather than engaged in costly and time-consuming rework or maintenance. The right low-code approach can make the difference: The right platform can ensure your SAP-centric core systems could manage every basic business process AND work with non-SAP systems like Salesforce. With the Neptune Software DX Platform, IT teams can develop and deploy all apps within a hybrid architecture consisting of SaaS solutions like Salesforce, SAP cloud platform and on-premise core systems like SAP S/4HANA.

Neptune Software's app development platform allows businesses to easily connect SAP not just to Salesforce, but to any 3rd party system, overcoming the integration issues that can slow systems down.

"In connecting and integrating both SAP and non-SAP systems in a smart and seamless way, businesses can finally realize the full potential of unified access to fragmented data," said Lisa Veiga, President & GM Neptune Software US. "That's what the Neptune Software DX Platform provides; the ability to manage every basic business process while working with non-SAP systems like Salesforce."

About Neptune Software

Neptune Software is a global company with more than 550 customers and 2,000,000 end-users that is dedicated to empowering enterprise IT departments to drive business results. Neptune Software helps accelerate your enterprise application development projects and realize Digital Transformation strategies – all to increase employee satisfaction, productivity and business efficiencies. Neptune Software and its leading rapid application development platform provides a fast, open, cost-effective and secure way to develop custom applications that allow you to innovate on your terms.

