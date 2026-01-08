From New Markets to New Member Experiences: PickleRage Marks a Standout 2025 With Systemwide Expansion and Club Upgrades

Club Openings, New Partnerships, and Expanded Wellness Offerings Highlight a Year of Significant Progress for Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Franchise

MIAMI, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, one of the nation's fastest-growing indoor pickleball franchises, concluded 2025 with nationwide expansion, new training technology and several strategic initiatives, supported by a strengthened franchise infrastructure that positions the brand for continued growth in 2026.

Franchise Expansion Across the U.S.

PickleRage Club

PickleRage surpassed its franchise development goals in 2025, signing more than twenty-five new agreements and expanding its reach into 18 states, including first-time entries into New Hampshire, Arizona, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina and Colorado. With strong momentum and a growing national presence, the company enters 2026 ready to progress toward its ambitious 500-club target.

As of 2025, PickleRage's active development pipeline includes clubs across the following markets:

Midwest

Ohio: Dublin (site selection), Newark (site selection), Centerville (opening Q1 2026)

Dublin (site selection), Newark (site selection), Centerville (opening Q1 2026) Michigan: Portage (opening Q1 2026), Genessee County (site selection), West Bloomfield (open), Grand Rapids (signed), Western Wayne County (site selection)

Portage (opening Q1 2026), Genessee County (site selection), West Bloomfield (open), Grand Rapids (signed), Western Wayne County (site selection) Nebraska: Omaha (site selection)

Omaha (site selection) Indiana: Greater Indianapolis (signed), West Lafayette (site selection)

Greater Indianapolis (signed), West Lafayette (site selection) Illinois: Western Cook County (signed)

East Coast

Maryland: Glen Burnie (open), Eldersburg (opening Q1 2026)

Glen Burnie (open), Eldersburg (opening Q1 2026) New Jersey: Union County (opening Q1 2026), Middlesex County (site selection)

Union County (opening Q1 2026), Middlesex County (site selection) New York: New Rochelle (opening Q1 2026)

New Rochelle (opening Q1 2026) New Hampshire: Hillsborough County (site selection)

Southeast

Florida: South Florida (site selection), Fort Myers (opening Q1 2026), Ocala (signed), Jacksonville (open)

South Florida (site selection), Fort Myers (opening Q1 2026), Ocala (signed), Jacksonville (open) North Carolina: Raleigh (site selection), Greater Charlotte (site selection), Jacksonville (in development)

Raleigh (site selection), Greater Charlotte (site selection), Jacksonville (in development) South Carolina: York County (site selection), North Charleston (open)

York County (site selection), North Charleston (open) Alabama: Mobile (open), Huntsville (in development)

Central, Southwest, and West

Texas : Austin (opening Q2 2026), West Austin (site selection), Northeast Austin (site selection)

: Austin (opening Q2 2026), West Austin (site selection), Northeast Austin (site selection) Arizona: Phoenix (site selection)

Phoenix (site selection) Nevada: Las Vegas (site selection)

Las Vegas (site selection) Colorado: Denver (site selection)

Innovation, New Offerings, and Strengthened Franchise Support

2025 marked a pivotal year for PickleRage's member experience and franchise operations, driven by new training technology, expanded programming and strategic partnerships.

Key initiatives launched this year include:

The Johnson's Kitchen: A pro-led digital and in-club training platform featuring clinics and video content from JW, Julie and Jack Johnson.





A pro-led digital and in-club training platform featuring clinics and video content from JW, Julie and Jack Johnson. Pickletini Partnership: A new lifestyle and apparel collaboration debuting at the North Charleston flagship, introducing elevated, on-trend pickleball fashion into the club environment.





A new lifestyle and apparel collaboration debuting at the North Charleston flagship, introducing elevated, on-trend pickleball fashion into the club environment. Smoothie Bars: Smoothie bars introduced in select clubs, offering convenient, on-site options to refuel before or after play.





Smoothie bars introduced in select clubs, offering convenient, on-site options to refuel before or after play. Stretch & Recovery Zones: The introduction of PickleRage's own in-club assisted stretching and recovery experience designed to support mobility, recovery and overall player performance.

To match its accelerating expansion, PickleRage welcomed several new team members in 2025. David Fromal, VP of Franchise Development, Sydney James, Franchise Marketing Manager, Chris Martignetti, Real Estate & Construction Project Manager, and Lizzie Lamb, Corporate Events Manager. These additions strengthen key functions across development, marketing, real estate and events.

A Clear Vision for 2026

"2025 was a defining year for PickleRage. We strengthened our franchise foundation, introduced game-changing innovations and expanded into new markets that position us for long-term success," said David Smith, COO of PickleRage. "As we head into 2026, our focus is on executing at a high level—opening priority clubs, supporting our franchise partners and continuing to elevate the member experience. We're building more than facilities; we're building communities, and the momentum we're carrying into the new year is exciting."

In the year ahead, PickleRage will focus on opening awarded markets and supporting franchisees through each stage of launch — from pre-opening training and marketing to operational readiness and member acquisition. The brand will continue enhancing its club experience through improved booking and member technology, expanded programming and events, and the rollout of additional wellness-forward amenities such as Smoothie Bars and Stretch & Recovery Zones. The Johnson family will continue their ambassador role into 2026, supporting clinics, instructional content and in-club appearances throughout the PickleRage network.

PickleRage is dedicated to delivering high-quality, year-round pickleball experiences rooted in community, connection and play. Backed by a rapidly growing footprint and a focused growth strategy, the brand enters 2026 ready for its next phase of expansion.

For more information about PickleRage, please visit: https://picklerage.com/

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future growth, development plans, and business objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. No assurance can be given that any plans, initiatives, or objectives will be achieved. This press release is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. An offering can be made only by a Franchise Disclosure Document provided in compliance with applicable law.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

SOURCE PickleRage