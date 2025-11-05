PickleRage Signs New Franchise Deal to Bring Indoor Pickleball Club to Raleigh, NC

Fast-growing Indoor Pickleball Franchise Expands North Carolina Presence with Newest Location Coming to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, is thrilled to announce its newest location coming soon to Raleigh, NC, marking another milestone in the brand's continued national growth and commitment to delivering premium indoor pickleball experiences across the country.

With a club already coming to Jacksonville, the Raleigh location will bring PickleRage's signature state-of-the-art indoor courts, professional-grade amenities and welcoming social atmosphere to one of the Southeast's most vibrant communities. With steady population growth and an active lifestyle culture, Raleigh offers the ideal setting for another club.

Franchisee owned and operated, the facility will provide players of all levels a place to connect, compete and enjoy pickleball year-round—rain or shine.

"We're thrilled to bring PickleRage to Raleigh," saidDavid Smith, COO at PickleRage. "North Carolina has quickly become a hub for pickleball, and Raleigh's active, community-oriented culture makes it the perfect fit for our next location. We're excited to introduce a top-tier indoor pickleball experience that brings people together and strengthens the local pickleball community. We look forward to seeing the club become a go-to destination for players across the region."

The Raleigh club joins PickleRage's growing national footprint, which includes open and developing locations in Alabama, Florida, Ohio, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Arizona, Maryland, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Texas, New York, Michigan and Illinois. Each new club is designed to make the sport more accessible, enjoyable and social for everyone, from first-time players to seasoned competitors.

With pickleball's explosive growth as America's fastest-growing sport, PickleRage has emerged as a brand focused on providing top-tier venues for play. With state-of-the-art facilities, organized leagues and a focus on inclusivity, the franchise is shaping the future of the sport. By building dynamic communities that embrace players of all levels, the brand continues to solidify its role in this nationwide movement.

Partnering with passionate franchisees across the country, PickleRage is aiming to bring in more than 500 clubs nationwide within the next five years. The investment to open a club ranges from $827,800 to $1,803,200.

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

