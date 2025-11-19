Premier Indoor Pickleball Club Franchise to Introduce Fashion-Forward Apparel Brand at its Upcoming North Charleston Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PickleRage, a premier indoor pickleball club franchise, has announced a strategic partnership with Pickletini, a lifestyle and apparel brand designed for the modern pickleball player. The collaboration will launch at PickleRage's North Charleston, SC club, slated to open on December 11, marking the first location to feature Pickletini's apparel collection inside PickleRage's Pro Shop.

PickleRage partners with Pickletini to bring fashion and fun to the court

This partnership represents another step in PickleRage's mission to create an all-in-one pickleball experience where members can play, shop and connect in one place. By introducing Pickletini's bold, fashion-forward designs into its facilities, PickleRage continues to expand the in-club experience, blending high-performance play with a lifestyle offering that reflects the sport's growing culture and community.

"We're excited to welcome Pickletini into our Pro Shop," saidDavid Smith, COO at PickleRage. "Our goal has always been to provide members with more than just courts. Partnering with Pickletini allows us to bring players premium, pickleball-specific apparel that's stylish, functional, and aligned with the vibrant energy of our community. This partnership is another way we're building spaces where players can live the game, not just play it."

Pickletini is a lifestyle and apparel brand redefining how pickleball looks and feels. Designed for players who bring confidence and style to every serve, the brand is known for its vibrant colors and prints, runway-inspired silhouettes, flattering fits and premium performance fabrics that move effortlessly from court to cocktails. Pickletini embodies the energy, community and athleti-chic spirit that blur the lines between sport and style.

"Partnering with PickleRage is an exciting opportunity to connect with players where they're most passionate: on the court," saidLinda Vilaikeo, Co-Founder, President and CMO of Pickletini. "Pickletini blends fashion, function and a fearless sense of fun, and we're thrilled to bring that energy to PickleRage clubs. Together, we're turning every match into a moment—celebrating confidence, community and effortless courtside style."

Pickletini's presence in the pickleball world continues to grow, following its exclusive collaboration with American Eagle for Spring/Summer 2025 and its role as a Diamond Sponsor of the USA Pickleball National Championships in San Diego. With additional collaborations and a major online retail expansion on the horizon, the brand is bringing its signature "court-to-cocktail" aesthetic to an even wider audience. As one of Pickletini's growing retail partners, PickleRage joins a curated list of collaborations that make pickleball fashion both expressive and elevated for every type of player.

The North Charleston opening marks the first phase of a partnership that's expected to expand to additional PickleRage locations across the country. Together, the brands are exploring future collaborations, including co-branded capsule collections, special events and exclusive merchandise.

As PickleRage continues its rapid national expansion, partnerships like this reinforce the franchise's focus on community, quality and fun, ensuring every club offers an engaging environment that combines sport, style and social connection.

For more information about PickleRage, please visit: https://picklerage.com/

About PickleRage

Founded in 2023, PickleRage is one of America's fastest growing indoor pickleball clubs that gives novice & advanced players alike a place to play and connect. PickleRage was founded by a group of pickleball enthusiasts who saw a need for dedicated indoor facilities where players could enjoy the sport year-round. Recognizing the sport's rapid growth and community spirit, they set out to create the ultimate indoor pickleball experience. PickleRage offers a dynamic environment for both novice and advanced players to play, connect, and enjoy the sport. For more information on franchising with PickleRage, please visit https://picklerage.com.

About Pickletini

Pickletini is a lifestyle and apparel brand where fashion meets function. Designed for pickleball players who bring confidence and personality to the court, its collections combine bold prints, premium performance fabrics, and versatile silhouettes that move effortlessly from play to everyday life. With runway-inspired energy and a fearless sense of style, Pickletini empowers players to look and feel their best—on and off the court. To learn more, visit www.pickletini.com.

SOURCE PickleRage