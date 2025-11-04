From Pandemic Innovation to Global Collaboration: Taiwan's TCM Shines at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Debuting as Taiwan's first national TCM pavilion, the exhibition highlighted the nation's growing R&D capabilities and its vision to promote science-based traditional medicine on the global stage. The Pavilion attracted strong attention from pharmaceutical professionals, distributors, and research institutions across global markets, eager to explore collaboration in product distribution and contract manufacturing (OEM/ODM). Over three days, the Pavilion received 121 professional visitors and conducted four business matchmaking sessions with five international companies and two business and investment organizations, creating new opportunities for global market expansion.

The Pavilion was also invited to appear on the CPHI Newsbeat Stage— the first time a Taiwanese exhibitor has ever been selected for this global media platform. During the session, it delivered a brief announcement on Taiwan's evidence-based TCM development, followed by an interview with Raman Sehgal, host of the Molecule to Market podcast, with around 10 media outlets in attendance. The exposure further elevated Taiwan's international visibility at the event.

The spotlight was on NRICM101 and NRICM102, two national TCM formulas developed by the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine and authorized by the MOHW. Backed by 11 peer-reviewed studies, these formulas have demonstrated multi-target antiviral and anti-inflammatory effects, reducing ICU admissions and mortality in COVID-19 patients while protecting against lung injury and post-infection brain fog.

Participating Taiwanese enterprises —Chuang Song Zong, Li Kang Biotech, Timing Pharmaceutical, Taiwan Three Mast, and Grape King Bio — showcased Taiwan's comprehensive TCM ecosystem, spanning clinical research, product innovation, GMP-certified manufacturing, and global OEM/ODM capabilities.

During the event, Mr. Mei-Shun Lo, Director General of Frankfurt am Main Office, Taipei Representative Office in the Federal Republic of Germany, together with Bertram Roth, Vice President of FrankfurtRheinMain GmbH, met with the Pavilion team. Both leaders expressed strong support for Taiwan's evidence-based TCM development, encouraged future cooperation with European partners, and noted that Taiwan's TCM industry holds promising potential in Germany.

"Taiwan's success at CPHI Frankfurt underscores our commitment to bringing proven traditional medicine into the global healthcare dialogue," said Dr. Yi-Chang Su, Director of the DCMP and NRICM. "We look forward to building on this momentum to expand TCM collaboration and innovation across borders."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812795/Taiwan_s_TCM_Pavilion_attracted_international_attention_CPHI_Frankfurt_2025_fostering.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812796/Mr_Mei_Shun_Lo_Director_General_Frankfurt_Main_Office_Taipei_Representative.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812797/image_5052844_16685531.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812798/1.jpg

