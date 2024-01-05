From Parades to King Cakes: Coastal Mississippi Rolls into Carnival Season with a Full Schedule of Dazzling Mardi Gras Events

News provided by

Coastal Mississippi

05 Jan, 2024, 11:58 ET

Travelers can revel in an itinerary filled with unique Mardi Gras events for all ages.

BILOXI, Miss., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coastal Mississippi kicks off the 2024 Mardi Gras season with a stellar lineup of parades, balls, and specialty events beginning in January and ending on 'Fat Tuesday' February 13. Much loved Mardi Gras traditions, including colorful parades featuring costumed revelers, colorful beads, king cakes, and the vibrant rhythms of Zydeco music filling the air welcome Mardi Gras aficionados and new enthusiasts to enjoy unforgettable experiences and manageable gatherings in a family friendly atmosphere.

Continue Reading
Mardi Gras celebration in Coastal Mississippi
Mardi Gras celebration in Coastal Mississippi

Known for its picturesque beaches, coastal charm, and lively atmosphere, the 62-mile coastline of Coastal Mississippi will host dozens of events  across the tri-county region, including its oldest parade, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association's Annual Mardi Gras Parade on Fat Tuesday, as well as the Children's Walking Parade, and the unique Jeep-a-Gras featuring hundreds of Jeeps parading down the coast. Travelers can celebrate from sun-up to sundown with family-friendly experiences, coronation balls, several spectacular parades, festive waterfront celebrations, live music, and, of course, world-renowned Gulf-to-table Coastal Mississippi cuisine. Find a full list of 2024 Carnival events here.

"Visitors to Coastal Mississippi can expect a rich tapestry of cultural experiences throughout our destination during the 2024 Mardi Gras celebration," said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. "With so many unique events spread across our 62-miles of shoreline, we hope all who come to celebrate this season of merriment with us will appreciate the vibrant energy and atmosphere of unity and celebration that only Coastal Mississippi can create."

Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras brings together locals and visitors annually for a fun and festive season of rich cultural heritage mixed with local characters and, of course, southern charm. Set against a backdrop of stunning beachfront sunsets, mild winter days, and coastal beauty, travelers are sure to find unique and unforgettable experiences for revelers of all ages. To start planning your 2024 Mardi Gras Vacation, visit CoastalMississippi.com.

About Coastal Mississippi: Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports, and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi. Visit CoastalMississippi.com to learn more.

SOURCE Coastal Mississippi

Also from this source

A Holiday Extravaganza in Coastal Mississippi: Sun, Sea, and Seasonal Cheer Await!

A Holiday Extravaganza in Coastal Mississippi: Sun, Sea, and Seasonal Cheer Await!

This December in Coastal Mississippi, travelers can unwrap the magic of the season as the 62-miles of coastline transforms into a winter paradise....
The Flavors of Coastal Mississippi: 62-Miles of Fresh Cuisine

The Flavors of Coastal Mississippi: 62-Miles of Fresh Cuisine

Indulge your senses and embark on a delectable journey along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, where culinary creativity meets coastal, southern charm. We...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Amusement Parks and Tourist Attractions

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.