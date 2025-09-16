From Parents to Pioneers: Local Illinois Couple Becomes Haven's First Franchise Owners

The first fully licensed U.S. childcare franchise to seamlessly integrate early childhood education, professional workspaces, and an in-house fitness studio expands its community-based model.

MIDDLETOWN, RI, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Illinois couple, Kory and Joseph Smalzer, have become Haven's first franchise owners, with plans to open multiple locations in the Chicagoland suburbs. This milestone marks Haven's expansion beyond the East Coast, bringing families access to fully licensed childcare, professional workspaces, and a fitness studio under one roof, meeting parents where they are and redefining what it means to have a support system in modern family life.

Founded by entrepreneur and mom of two, Britt Riley, Haven was built on a simple belief: when parents are supported, children thrive.

Kory, with over a decade of professional experience in education, combines a lifelong commitment to learning with a passion for wellness. Joseph, a Loyola University Chicago alum was first introduced to Haven through a colleague at Amazon, brings a strong foundation in entrepreneurship. Kory and Joseph, both former professional athletes, are committed to creating an environment where education and wellness are seamlessly woven into daily life, preparing children for growth, resilience, and long-term well-being. "Our own children will be among the first to join, a reflection of the trust and confidence we have in Haven and the community we are excited to grow alongside."

"When we first discovered Haven, it felt like home. The calming environment, the thoughtful design, and the way childcare, workspace, and fitness all flowed together was exactly how we'd been living our own lives as parents," said Kory & Joseph Smalzer, Haven Franchise Owners. "We knew instantly that this was something our community needed. Haven isn't just childcare; it's a new way of life that saves families time, gives them community, and supports both parents and kids in truly transformative ways. We're honored to bring that to families here in Illinois."

At each Haven club, families will find:

Inspired early childhood education from 0-5 years, through the Haven Method™ rooted in Reggio Emilia and Montessori philosophies.

Shared and private workspaces designed for productivity and focus.

Convenient on-site fitness studio built with busy parents in mind. And wellness offerings including Massage and more.

The Illinois clubs will mark a significant step in Haven's growth and a new chapter for family support systems in the U.S. Looking ahead, Haven aims to serve not only as a haven for families today but also as a blueprint for the future of childcare nationwide.

"We built Haven to solve a challenge nearly every parent faces, caring for children while also caring for themselves," said Britt Riley, Founder and CEO. "Welcoming Kory and Joseph is a milestone for us, as they share our passion for helping families thrive. Their leadership will be transformative for Illinois families, and we're excited to grow alongside them in the years ahead."

Haven is actively seeking mission-aligned entrepreneurs to bring this model to their communities. Franchise opportunities are now available at https://havenfranchising.com or contact [email protected] .

About Haven

Haven is the first fully licensed childcare in the U.S. to offer a signature play-based early childhood curriculum, shared and private workspaces, and in-house fitness studio - all under one roof. Founded by mom of two Britt Riley, Haven reimagines care for families by supporting both parents and children. With a commitment to quality, flexibility, and well-being, Haven is creating spaces where families can truly thrive in their community. Learn more at https://yourhavenlife.com/ or explore franchising opportunities at https://havenfranchising.com/.

