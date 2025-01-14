Haven Launches Franchising Program, Bringing Family-Centered Spaces to Communities Nationwide

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haven, a pioneering leader in family care services that combines childcare, workspace and fitness under one roof, has announced the launch of its franchising program, allowing their programming to reach families nationwide.

With the introduction of nationwide franchising, Haven aims to bring its unique offering to more families across the country, providing modern parents with a space where they can thrive both professionally and personally. In a time where families juggle the demands of work, children, and well-being, Haven has emerged as a sanctuary for modern parents. By offering a seamless blend of fully licensed childcare, flexible workspaces, and fitness amenities, Haven allows families to reclaim their time and achieve a better work-life balance.

"We've seen firsthand the positive impact that our model has on families, and by partnering with passionate individuals, we can bring this solution to even more communities. It's about creating spaces where parents can focus on their careers and well-being, knowing their children are in a nurturing environment," said Britt Riley, CEO and founder of Haven. "With the launch of our franchise program, we're excited to expand our offerings and make Haven's unique experience accessible to families all across the country."

Haven's success is built on the passion of its community-minded club owners. The franchise program seeks partners who share Haven's vision and values, allowing them to create meaningful connections with families in their area. This approach goes beyond offering services; it's about fostering a sense of community and providing a true support system for families.

Haven currently has locations in Middletown, Rhode Island and Gladstone, New Jersey. For more information about Haven and franchising, visit https://havenfranchising.com/.

Haven

Haven is the first fully licensed daycare in the United States to offer flexible childcare, unlimited workspace, and fitness to all member families. Founded with the belief that supporting both parents and children is key to achieving a fulfilling life, Haven continues to innovate in the family care space by providing modern, comprehensive solutions that improve the well-being of every member of the family.

Media Contact

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Haven