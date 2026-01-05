From Past Lives to Present Purpose, New Book Challenges Readers to Rethink Identity and Spiritual Resilience

Diane Marie Taylor's "I'm On Assignment" blends memoir, metaphysics and history to guide readers toward deeper meaning

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Merging mystical philosophy with raw human experience, medium, Usui and Karuna Reiki Master Diane Marie Taylor has released her new book, "I'm On Assignment: An Alternate View of Past Lives, The Impact on Our Current Lives, Soul Mates, World History, and the Akashic Records."

“I’m On Assignment: An Alternate View of Past Lives, The Impact on Our Current Lives, Soul Mates, World History, and the Akashic Records” By Diane Marie Taylor

Taylor blends her personal life experiences, past-life recollections, karmic interpretations, and metaphysical teachings into a cohesive guide for understanding one's life purpose. She acknowledges the collective turmoil of recent years, pandemics, war, economic instability, and how such conditions intensify self-doubt and overwhelm, framing these emotions as the starting point for deeper spiritual investigation. She emphasizes self-care, compassion, and patience with oneself before any deeper spiritual work can begin.

"We all get discouraged from time to time about how our lives are going," Taylor explained, "and it's in that level of discomfort that we question our existence and what our purpose is. Our path is more obvious than we think once we learn to read the signs, and our connection with the spirit world is much stronger than we think when we learn how to pay attention. Our true nature is timeless, resilient, and loving, but earthly distractions make us forget this."

A foundational theme of the book is that every soul is on a long-term, multi-lifetime assignment, arguing that one lifetime is insufficient for meaningful evolution. She compares reincarnation to advancing through college courses, each life building skills and experiences needed for future spiritual work. Karma is reframed as a compassionate mechanism that guides growth, not vengeance, offering repeated opportunities to resolve unfinished lessons, heal trauma, and develop empathy.

"Who we are is not confined to our present life," Taylor said. "Instead, we carry 'cell memories,' personality traits, and soul bonds across incarnations. Past-life connections are essential to understanding present-day relationships and challenges. We are souls with bodies, not the other way around. Understanding your assignment is a path toward peace, empowerment, and spiritual fulfillment."

About the author

Diane Marie Taylor is a traditional Usui Reiki Master and Karuna Reiki Master. Born a medium, she has always had a connection with the spirit world, energy healing, the knowing that there is so much more to ourselves than we are aware. As someone who suffers from depression and anxiety, she has always understood the importance of keeping one's energy strong and that healing comes in many forms. As an empath, she feels all the pain around her, and it's her calling to help in any way she can. She is an ordained minister and lives in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more, please visit https://houseofbourbonreiki.com.

