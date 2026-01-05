New Book Guides Readers Toward Lasting Wellness Through Natural Health Practices

Author invites readers to the "Wellness Zone" and embrace practices that support the body's innate capacity to heal

HOUSTON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In his debut book, "Squaring the Curve: Living Longer in the Wellness Zone," Earl L. Kemper introduces an intriguing concept of wellness. Drawing on more than two decades of research and study, Kemper contends that wellness hinges on the body's cells properly performing their individual roles.

In "Squaring the Curve," readers can learn how to identify and maintain wellness by understanding the body's cellular system and nutritional needs. Kemper points out that every human being begins life as one cell which contains all the instructions for how to develop a fully functioning person comprised of about two hundred different types of cells. Each cell type carries out the roles specified by its genetic code. Together, the two hundred types of cells make up the components of the body and carry out nearly all its functions.

"Sickness arises when too many cells malfunction," Kemper said. "When that happens, the body emits signals that provide clues to its needs. This book delves into the potential relationship between signals and nutritional deficiencies."

Kemper contends that the health of most people will pass through two zones in their lifetime: a Wellness Zone and a Chronic Disorder Zone. When the body heals, repairs and renews itself as it is designed to do, it is in the Wellness Zone. When the body fails to heal itself, it is in the Chronic Disorder Zone. Kemper points out that the costs of chronic health problems are escalating health care costs. He asserts that chronic nutritional deficiencies are a major cause of chronic health problems.

"I hope this book gives each reader the confidence," Kemper adds, "to provide the body's cells the nutritional resources they need to prolong the reader's life in the Wellness Zone."

Earl L. Kemper is passionate about natural health. He strives to maintain good health by giving his body the resources it needs to heal, repair and renew itself. At 85 years old, his only chronic condition is hypothyroidism. Kemper believes that with proper nutrition, a healthy body can remain free of chronic illness well into its senior years. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862008-squaring-the-curve.

