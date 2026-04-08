From Perk to Platform: OnePay Forms Partnership with Workday to Power Financial Wellbeing for the Modern Workforce

OnePay's financial tools are coming to Workday, giving employers a smarter way to support employees' financial lives

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, today announced it is now a Workday Wellness partner for financial benefits. The partnership will integrate OnePay services with Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching (EDDS) and Workday Wellness, empowering employers with AI-driven recommendations to help improve benefit offerings and streamline their benefits administration.

Through Workday Wellness, employers get a real-time view of which benefits their employee base actually uses and values, with AI-driven recommendations to improve offerings over time. This partnership brings OnePay's financial tools – banking, investing, credit building and more – directly into that experience, making them easier for employers to offer and for employees to use.

"Financial stress doesn't disappear at the office door. Employers today know that when their employees stress about their finances, it directly affects their business. We're partnering with Workday to bring comprehensive money tools into the systems employees already use every day," said Thomas Hoare, Chief Commercial Officer at OnePay. "These tools are designed for simple rollout by employers and ease of use by employees, with the goal of helping people reduce stress and make real progress."

For OnePay, the partnership is part of a larger push into enterprise – working directly with employers, HR platforms, and gig economy companies to offer financial services where people already work.

The partnership is set to expand with the introduction of Enhanced Direct Deposit Switching (EDDS). This will allow U.S.-based employees a streamlined way to set up or switch their direct deposits to OnePay accounts directly within Workday Payroll. By leveraging new API integrations, and a streamlined workflow, the EDDS functionality aims to eliminate the manual entry of routing and account numbers, providing a smoother sign-up and allocation process that helps improve accuracy and financial accessibility for the modern workforce.

"Financial wellbeing has become a strategic priority for employers," said Saqib Sheikh, global vice president, partner strategy & growth, Workday. "Welcoming OnePay into Enhanced Direct Deposit and Workday Wellness helps our customers provide a more holistic financial journey for their employees. Our upcoming direct deposit tools cut through the red tape, aiming to make it easier for employees to send their paychecks where they need them to go to help build a more secure financial future."

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

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SOURCE OnePay