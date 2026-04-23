OnePay Launches Builder Card, a Smarter Way for Millions to Build Credit Without Late Fees or Interest

No credit checks. No revolving debt. No late or monthly fees. Just progress.

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For millions of Americans, especially younger adults, building credit has become increasingly difficult. Many start with no credit history, only to be denied outright or pushed toward products that require upfront security deposits, charge high interest, or come with confusing terms. The result is a generation being told to build credit, but with few clear or accessible ways to begin.

Today, OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, announced the launch of the OnePay Builder Card, a new credit building card designed to offer a simple, safe, and transparent starting point without the traditional barriers.

Unlike typical secured credit cards, the Builder Card does not require an upfront security deposit. There is also no credit check, no interest, and no late fees, removing the biggest friction points that often prevent people from getting started.

Fully integrated into the OnePay app and connected to a customer's Cash account, the Builder Card works differently and is designed to simplify credit building. Customers make purchases based on their available Spend balance, with funds set aside automatically to cover those transactions. Payments can also be handled automatically, helping customers stay on track without the risk of missed payments. Each month, OnePay reports positive payment activity to all three major credit bureaus, supporting customers as they build their credit history over time.

By removing obstacles like credit checks, upfront security deposits, late, monthly or annual fees, and interest, the Builder Card makes credit building more accessible while reinforcing healthy financial habits through everyday spending. It is designed to give customers a straightforward way to make progress, because when money works better, life does too.

The Builder Card reflects OnePay's broader approach to bringing banking, credit, and everyday money tools into a single, easy to use experience. It is available to Cash customers now. Sign up here.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards (including the Builder Mastercard®) are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

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SOURCE OnePay