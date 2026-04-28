OnePay and Tempo Partner to Reimagine Next Generation of Payments

OnePay to launch validator on Tempo; partnership aims to advance stablecoin-powered payouts & account funding, among other use cases

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, and Tempo, the payments-first Layer-1 blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, today announced a partnership aimed at stablecoin-powered payouts and account funding for OnePay's Banking product.

OnePay already powers instant payouts and direct deposit access for millions of workers and consumers. Stablecoin infrastructure represents the next evolution of that capability — enabling always-on settlement, lower infrastructure costs, and new ways to move money into and out of the OnePay platform.

The partnership's early focus areas include stablecoin payouts and instant account funding, with OnePay and Tempo working to expand into additional use cases over time.

"We're proud to serve an incredible customer base that values their money working harder and moving faster," said Pierce Harger, Head of Crypto, OnePay. "Tempo's payments-focused architecture and built-in privacy and compliance tooling make it the right infrastructure partner as we expand into stablecoin-powered experiences for our customers."

As part of the collaboration, OnePay plans to launch a validator on Tempo. The commitment signals OnePay's interest not only in building customer-facing products on stablecoin rails, but in actively supporting the infrastructure that powers them.

"The next wave of onchain adoption will come from products that solve real payment problems for everyday users," said Ani Narayan, GTM, Tempo. "OnePay serves millions of workers and consumers who stand to benefit from faster, cheaper money movement. We're excited to partner on shaping the next generation of consumer finance."

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards (including the Builder Mastercard®) are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by Mastercard® International. Brokerage services through OnePay are provided by One Growth Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Crypto services through OnePay powered by Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC through an agreement with OneProgress Assets LLC. Investment and crypto products are not FDIC Insured, not bank guaranteed and may lose value. One Growth Securities LLC does not provide crypto services and OneProgress Assets LLC is not a member of FINRA/SIPC.

To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com.

About Tempo

Tempo is a payments-first blockchain incubated by Stripe and Paradigm. As stablecoins go mainstream, there's a need for optimized infrastructure. Tempo is purpose-built for stablecoins and real-world payments, born from Stripe's experience in global payments and Paradigm's expertise in crypto. We're building Tempo with core principles of decentralization and neutrality. Tempo will be a neutral platform with respect to stablecoins, allowing users to make transfers and pay gas fees in any stablecoin. The blockchain will be secured by an independent and diverse validator set, with a roadmap toward permissionless validators.

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SOURCE OnePay