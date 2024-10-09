From Pet Crocs to a Life-Sized Crocs Costume, Croctober Makes Fans' Wildest Dreams a Reality

Today marks the reveal of one of the most highly requested products in brand history—Pet Crocs! Designed in partnership with BARK (NYSE: BARK), this momentous launch encourages Crocs enthusiasts everywhere to share their love for the brand with their beloved dogs. Inspired by the special bond between fans and their furry friends, the all-new Pet Crocs are comfy and breathable EVA foam booties made for stylish walks all year round—not to mention best-in-shoe fashion.

Launching globally on Croc Day, a fan-forward holiday recognized annually on October 23, the Pet Crocs will be available alongside matching Classic Lined Clogs for humans, allowing dogs and dog parents to coordinate their looks in lockstep. Both the pet and human iterations will feature a marbled pattern in two unique colorways—Green Slime and Pink Dragon Fruit—each glowing in the dark and symbolizing a love that illuminates the world. Fans can even take personalization one step further and showcase their love for their four-legged companions by adorning their Classic Lined Clogs with exclusive dog Jibbitz™ charms.

In the spirit of unparalleled creativity, the fan-inspired festivities don't stop there. This year, the global footwear brand is expanding the possibilities of self-expression with the release of a new Crocs Costume, which takes form as a life-sized iconic Classic Clog. Fully loaded with Jibbitz™ charms, the costume doubles as a personal vehicle for expression, with the ventilation holes transformed into arm openings and fan's faces acting as Jibbitz™ charms. Just like your favorite pair of Crocs which come in left and right versions, the costume is also available in left and right, making it perfect for pairing up this spooky season to create the ultimate couples' moment.

"We take pride in connecting with our fans and celebrating their boundless creativity, which makes our brand truly unique," said Anne Mehlman, Brand President, Crocs. "This Croctober embodies the innovative spirit of Crocs and honors our diverse fan base by demonstrating how our collective imagination can turn the ordinary into something extraordinary."

The Pet Crocs and their matching Classic Lined Clogs will be available globally on Crocs.com and in select Crocs retail stores beginning October 23 for a limited time. All month long, the brand is inviting fans to share what Croctober means to them by tagging @crocs on social media.

For more Croctober happenings, including surprise giftings, exclusive product announcements and more, fans can follow and use the hashtag #Croctober. Grab your matching clogs and costumes and celebrate the month as only Crocs Nation knows how!

About Crocs, Inc.:

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company's brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

About BARK:

BARK is the world's most dog-centric company, devoted to making dogs happy with the best products, services and content. BARK's dog-obsessed team applies its unique, data-driven understanding of what makes each dog special to design playstyle-specific toys, wildly satisfying treats, great food for your dog, effective and easy to use dental care, and dog-first experiences that foster the health and happiness of dogs everywhere. Founded in 2011, BARK loyally serves dogs nationwide with themed toys and treats subscriptions, BarkBox and BARK Super Chewer; custom product collections through its retail partner network, including Target, Amazon and Chewy; its high-quality, nutritious meals with BARK Food; and products that meet dogs' dental needs with BARK Bright®. At BARK, we want to make dogs as happy as they make us because dogs and humans are better together. Sniff around at BARK.co for more information.

PR Contact:

Nadine Korioth, Crocs

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.