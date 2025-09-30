From Research to GMP-Ready Cell Lines: Bridging the Development Gap, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into strategies for bridging the gap from research to GMP-compliant manufacturing. Attendees will learn how automation and consultancy can streamline cell line development workflows and ensure compliance. The featured speakers will share real-world case studies on regenerating cell lines under GMP requirements. Attendees will also learn best practices for scalable tools and robust documentation in clinical translation.

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Transitioning innovative cell-based therapies from research environments to GMP-compliant manufacturing presents recurring challenges—whether in academia or industry. Inconsistent documentation, manual workflows, and lack of early quality planning often delay or derail progress.

This session explores how expert consultancy and automation platforms can help bridge these gaps. The speakers will discuss real-world examples, including how one team navigated the complexities of regenerating a previously hand-picked cell line under GMP requirements.

Register for this webinar to learn how early adoption of scalable tools and good documentation practices can support faster, more reliable translation to the clinic.

Join Dr. Zoe Hewitt, Co-Founder and CEO, Regenerative Cell Therapy Consulting (Regen CTC) Limited; and Camilla Domeneghetti, Biology Manager, Advanced Instruments, LLC, for the live webinar on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, with Broadcast 1 — UK & Europe at 9am BST/10am CEST and Broadcast 2 — North America at 8am PDT/11am EDT.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Research to GMP-Ready Cell Lines: Bridging the Development Gap (Broadcast 1) or From Research to GMP-Ready Cell Lines: Bridging the Development Gap (Broadcast 2).

