Riding the data wave: How pharma can navigate disruptions in open claims, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, understand the types of disruptions in open claims data, explore common causes of data instability and learn how these disruptions can skew key metrics and trend analyses. The featured speakers will assess the impact on market share, NBRx, triggers and market sizing, discussing how disruptions can influence commercial performance indicators and forecasting, and what to watch for when interpreting shifts in competitive dynamics. Attendees will gain insights into how proactive communication, shared methodologies and transparency can help stay ahead of disruptions and maintain analytical integrity. The speakers will share how early warning systems, clear documentation and strategic guidance can help minimise disruption-related risks and support analytical continuity.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's data-rich healthcare landscape, open claims datasets offer unparalleled breadth and timeliness, making them one of the most powerful tools available to life sciences organizations. While disruptions in open-sourced data are inevitable, they are not a reason to shy away from using it. These datasets can deliver deep, actionable insights that drive strategic advantage, provided they're supported by thoughtful, proactive management.

Disruptions, whether positive, like the addition of new data sources, or challenging, such as supplier exits, are part of the natural evolution of open claims. Specific changes, such as expanded coverage or improved data quality, can even enhance analytics. The key is knowing how to anticipate, interpret and respond to these shifts with confidence.

Join Symphony Health, an ICON plc company, for an engaging webinar designed to help life sciences professionals build resilience into their data strategy by proactively recognizing, managing and adapting to inevitable data disruption. This session will focus on how to work with open claims data effectively, even in the face of disruption, ensuring the organization continues to benefit from its unique strengths.

Register for this webinar to learn how to manage disruptions in open claims data and preserve analytical value proactively.

Join experts from Symphony Health, an ICON plc company, Ram Bendre, Principal; and Stephen Bielecki, Strategic Accounts Partner, for the live webinar on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 12pm EST (6pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Riding the data wave: How pharma can navigate disruptions in open claims.

