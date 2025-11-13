Why Transmission Electron Microscopy Is Key to Cell Line Characterization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how transmission electron microscopy (TEM) plays a fundamental role within a cell line characterization package, alongside both traditional and novel methods. Attendees will gain insight into the capabilities of TEM for the detection of a range of adventitious agents. The featured speakers will discuss how to apply the latest regulatory guidance to testing strategy by selecting and integrating various complementary assays with TEM, based on the specific cell type.

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell line characterization is key to ensuring the safety of biologics. Even with recent innovations in adventitious agent detection for cell banks, transmission electron microscopy (TEM) remains a cornerstone of these activities. This webinar will explore the capabilities of TEM for cell line characterization to understand why regulators still consider this assay to be a central component of the testing package.

The featured speakers will also examine how TEM contributes to a comprehensive safety profile when combined with complementary assays tailored to specific cell types, highlighting its strengths in detecting diverse adventitious agents and offering strategies to align with current regulatory expectations.

Register for this webinar to learn how TEM supports comprehensive cell line characterization strategies aligned with current regulatory expectations.

Join experts from MilliporeSigma, Anna Woodward, PhD, Technical Consultant; and Gail Collinson, BSc (Hons), Senior Scientist, Cell Biology, for the live webinar on Monday, December 8, 2025, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Why Transmission Electron Microscopy Is Key to Cell Line Characterization.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit www.xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit www.xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks