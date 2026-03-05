From Seoul to Sephora: Dr. Groot Introduces K-Beauty Haircare's Next Chapter

Leading Korean Haircare Brand to Launch at Sephora, Redefining Scalp-First Care

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Groot, the #1 Korean haircare brand for hair thickening, known for its science-backed formulas and modern, scalp-first approach to hair health, today announced its official launch at Sephora - marking a pivotal moment in the brand's US expansion. The brand will debut online at Sephora.com on April 1st, followed by an in-store rollout beginning May 15th at select Sephora locations and rolling out to the majority of Sephora doors nationwide throughout 2026.

Dr. Groot Scalp Revitalizing Solution Collection

With advanced microbiome technology targeting scalp health, Dr. Groot delivers clinically proven results while addressing the root causes of hair loss and thinning. Dr. Groot redefines hair and scalp care, combining performance and comfort for a truly holistic experience. With its arrival at Sephora, Dr. Groot brings the next evolution of K-beauty haircare to a broader audience.

"Launching at Sephora is an incredibly meaningful step for Dr. Groot," said James Yoo, Dr. Groot Marketing Director. "The launch will mark the brand's first national prestige retail rollout. Sephora has long been a destination for beauty lovers seeking innovation and performance. We're excited to introduce our approach to hair and scalp care to customers who value both efficacy and experience."

The Sephora assortment will feature Dr. Groot's hero products, including the best-selling Scalp Revitalizing Solution Hair Thickening Shampoo and Scalp Revitalizing Solution Miracle In-Shower Treatment. Designed to be used together, the duo is clinically tested to help reduce hair loss due to breakage.* Formulated with biotin, rosemary, and caffeine, the regimen supports thicker-looking, fuller hair, while ingredients such as arginine, panthenol, niacinamide, and salicylic acid help nourish and revitalize the scalp and hair in as little as five seconds.

ABOUT DR. GROOT

South Korea's #1 hair-thickening brand, Dr. Groot, is led by a visionary team of scientists and dermatologists focused on revolutionary hair and scalp care technologies to reduce hair loss and thinning. With over 50 million units sold and 50+ years of research, Dr. Groot is a derma scalp-first hair care line offering clinically proven, salon-quality solutions powered by proprietary Microbiome Technology.

ABOUT LG H&H

Founded in 1947 in South Korea, LG H&H is a leading manufacturer and seller of household and cosmetic products that is continually renewing itself as a creative customer-centric marketing company. For over 75 years, LG H&H has been a vital part of its customers' daily lives by helping to make their lives healthier and more beautiful. From creating Korea's first-ever cosmetic and personal care products, LG H&H has established itself as an industry leader in Asia, before expanding its market into North America. LG H&H is relentless in its pursuit of growth and innovation to produce the best products for its customers' ever-evolving beauty and lifestyle needs.

*Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects using Scalp Revitalizing Solution together daily.

