Gyrl Wonder to Honor Gayle King, Danessa Myricks and Asia Milia Ware at Inaugural Women of Impact Gala, Presented by Belif Skincare

Media Entrepreneur Les Alfred to Host

Celebrating 11 Years of Bridging Access for Young Black and Brown Women in Media, Entertainment, and Culture

Images here

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gyrl Wonder, a national nonprofit dedicated to preparing and positioning young women of color for leadership and long-term success, will present its inaugural Women of Impact Gala on Monday, March 16th at the LVMH Magic Room in New York City. Media entrepreneur and cultural storyteller Les Alfred, founder and host of the widely celebrated podcast She's So Lucky, will serve as emcee for the evening.

Now celebrating 11 years of impact, Gyrl Wonder has built a national reputation for creating transformative spaces where emerging leaders gain direct access to industry power players. The inaugural Women of Impact Gala, sponsored by Legacy Partner belif Skincare, marks a historic expansion for the organization — introducing a premier fundraising and recognition moment designed to honor trailblazing women who are redefining leadership, expanding access, and creating tangible pathways for the next generation.

This year's honorees include:

Gayle King – Co-Host, CBS Mornings | Editor-at-Large, Oprah Daily

Gayle King is an award-winning journalist and broadcast icon whose decades-long career has redefined excellence in media. As co-host of CBS Mornings, she has led some of the most culturally significant interviews of our time, shaping national dialogue with depth, integrity, and compassion. A trailblazer for Black women in journalism, King's influence extends beyond the anchor desk — mentoring emerging media professionals and expanding representation at the highest levels of broadcast news. Her commitment to storytelling and truth-telling continues to inspire the next generation of leaders in media.

Danessa Myricks – Founder & CEO, Danessa Myricks Beauty

Danessa Myricks is a visionary beauty entrepreneur and founder of Danessa Myricks Beauty, a globally recognized brand celebrated for innovation and inclusivity. As a self-taught makeup artist turned CEO, Myricks has disrupted the beauty industry by centering diversity in product development and championing creative expression across all skin tones. Her brand's rapid global expansion and cult following reflect both her artistic genius and business acumen. Through mentorship and representation, she continues to redefine what ownership and excellence look like for women of color in beauty and business.

Asia Milia Ware – Beauty Editor, The Cut

Asia Milia Ware is the Beauty Editor at The Cut, where she shapes culture-defining conversations at the intersection of beauty, identity, and power. Through her editorial leadership, Ware has elevated diverse voices and redefined how beauty journalism reflects modern womanhood. Known for championing underrepresented founders, trends, and narratives, she continues to expand visibility for creatives and entrepreneurs of color within a global media platform. Her commitment to representation and storytelling makes her a powerful force in shaping both industry standards and cultural dialogue.

Founded by Tola Lawal, Gyrl Wonder was created to eliminate the access gap that continues to limit opportunity for young women of color. Through conferences, mentorship initiatives, and curated leadership experiences, the organization has directly impacted hundreds of young professionals and continues to expand its national footprint.

"The Women of Impact Gala represents the next chapter of Gyrl Wonder," said Lawal. "As we celebrate 11 years, we are not only honoring women who have broken barriers — we are investing in ensuring the doors they've opened remain accessible for the next generation."

Belif Skincare joins the inaugural Women of Impact Gala as the event's Title Sponsor, underscoring its commitment to empowering women through confidence, care, and self-expression. Rooted in authenticity and known for its clinically tested Korean skincare formulations, belif has long championed initiatives that center representation and meaningful impact. Its partnership with Gyrl Wonder reflects a shared belief in investing in the next generation of women leaders.

"We are incredibly proud that belif is sponsoring Gyrl Wonder's inaugural gala," said Jamie Jung, belif Brand Manager. "At belif, we believe true confidence begins with trust — in the products you use and in the community that surrounds you. Gyrl Wonder's dedication to equipping young women of color with the tools, mentorship, and opportunities to thrive reflects values we deeply share. Supporting their work is a meaningful way for us to invest in the next generation of visionary leaders and celebrate the power of possibility."

The evening will convene leaders across sports, culture, beauty, media, and philanthropy to celebrate women whose impact extends far beyond titles or accolades. Set against the iconic backdrop of the LVMH Magic Room, the event signals Gyrl Wonder's continued evolution — from grassroots community to a culture-shaping movement rooted in access, representation, and long-term impact.

For ticket information, sponsorship inquiries, or media credentials, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT GYRL WONDER

Gyrl Wonder is an innovative professional pipeline 501c3 initiative giving rise to ambitious young women of color ages 17 - 23. Rooted in professional development, access and opportunity, mental and physical health & wellness, Gyrl Wonder exposes and prepares mentees for the careers and opportunities of tomorrow, today.

ABOUT BELIF SKINCARE

Believe in true hydration. Belif's name was derived from the word "believe" to embody its commitment to creating skincare solutions with results you can believe in. Skincare ingredients can't work their magic if your skin is dry. Belif believes that hydration is the foundation of healthy, glowing skin. Belif strives to design clinically-tested K-beauty formulas that are gentle for everyday and everyone's use, that deliver deep, lasting hydration that renews the skin's moisture inside and out for a truly hydrated skin. Experience the CHOK CHOK effect – the look and feel of hydrated, bouncy and plump skin achieved by truly hydrating Korean formulas.

PRESS CONTACTS:

Gyrl Wonder

Lauren Woulard

[email protected]

Belif Skincare

Susan Small

[email protected]

SOURCE LG H&H USA