From Serving Guests to Serving Pets: Local Restauranteurs Open Pet Supplies Plus in Euless

EULESS, Texas, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus will celebrate the grand opening of their new location on April 11th and 12th in Euless. Located at 2911 Rio Grande Blvd., the new store will offer pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed. Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus helps local pet parents save money and celebrate the fun of pet ownership, offering a wide array of natural pet foods and products for cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, fish, and small animals, along with amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and carry-out service, where team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in Euless.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). The new store is owned by local entrepreneurs, Todd McAEoy and Alan Mann, who are bringing their passion for service to a new industry with the opening of Pet Supplies Plus in Euless. After more than three decades in the restaurant business, including ownership and leadership roles, Mann recently sold his restaurant portfolio and partnered with McAEoy to pursue a more personal, community-focused venture. The Texas natives, who first connected while working in the restaurant industry, were drawn to Pet Supplies Plus for its neighborhood feel and customer-first approach. Their new store in the Glade Parks Shopping Center will create 20–25 local jobs and serve pet families across the HEB area near Highway 121 and DFW Airport.

As a community partner, McAEoy and Mann will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

"We've spent our careers serving people, and now we get to serve pets and their families," said McAEoy. "Pet Supplies Plus stood out to us because it feels local and relationship-driven. We wanted to build something of our own where we could be hands-on in the community, and this was the perfect fit."

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, McAEoy and Mann will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, huge discounts, and more. The free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers.

Beginning on Saturday, April 11 and continuing through Sunday, April 12, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, April 11 – Sunday, April 12 – Pet Supplies Plus will provide free pet washes all weekend. Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants while supplies last, with max savings up to $30. There will also be FREE self-serve pet washes and a chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Rewards members earn a $10 reward (2,000) with any purchase of $30 or more.

– Pet Supplies Plus will provide free pet washes all weekend. Neighbors can enjoy 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants while supplies last, with max savings up to $30. There will also be FREE self-serve pet washes and a chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Rewards members earn a $10 reward (2,000) with any purchase of $30 or more. Saturday, April 11 – Doors open at 9 a.m. and mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day (up to $10 value). There will also be FREE pup cups and gift card giveaways every hour throughout the day.

– Doors open at 9 a.m. and mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day (up to $10 value). There will also be FREE pup cups and gift card giveaways every hour throughout the day. Sunday, April 12 – First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food with doors opening at 10 a.m. There will also be FREE pup cups and a prize wheel!

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "euless" to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/eulessgiveaway .

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Euless offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Euless, call 682-503-4434 or 682-503-4462, or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

