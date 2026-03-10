Pet Supplies Plus Opens New Covington Location, Bringing Neighborhood Pet Care to Latonia

Best Prices. Best Selection. Best Service. Guaranteed at New Pet Supplies Plus Covington

COVINGTON, Ky., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus will celebrate the grand opening of their new location on March 28th and 29th in Covington. Located at 4307 Winston Ave, the new store will offer pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed. Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus helps local pet parents save money and celebrate the fun of pet ownership, offering a wide array of natural pet foods and products for cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, fish, and small animals, along with amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and carry-out service, where team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in Covington.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customers). The new 10,000-square-foot Covington store is owned by brothers-in-law Jimesh and Piyush Patel, local entrepreneurs who were drawn to the brand while exploring retail business opportunities that aligned with their family values and interest in community-focused ownership. For Piyush, the Covington location marks his first business venture, while Jimesh brings prior entrepreneurial experience to the partnership.

As a community partner, the Patels, will work alongside local animal shelters, rescue organizations and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, pet food and product drives.

"We were looking for a retail concept that felt personal and community-driven," said Piyush. "Pet Supplies Plus stood out immediately because of its neighborhood feel and commitment to pet parents. We're excited to build a store where families feel welcome, supported, and confident they're getting the best care for their pets."

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, the Patels will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, huge discounts, and more. The free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers.

Beginning on Saturday, March 28 and continuing through Sunday, March 29, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Pet Supplies Plus will provide complimentary self-serve pet washes and $5 dog nail trims (rabies vaccination required – printed or digital copy). Neighbors can also enjoy 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants (while supplies last), a chance to win one of three reptile habitat packs (approximate $25 value), and Rewards members will earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more.

– Pet Supplies Plus will provide complimentary self-serve pet washes and $5 dog nail trims (rabies vaccination required – printed or digital copy). Neighbors can also enjoy 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plants (while supplies last), a chance to win one of three reptile habitat packs (approximate $25 value), and Rewards members will earn a $10 reward with any purchase of $30 or more. Saturday, March 28 – Mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day, with prizes and savings up to a $10 value. The store will also host a kids coloring contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer prize wheel giveaways.

– Mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day, with prizes and savings up to a $10 value. The store will also host a kids coloring contest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and offer prize wheel giveaways. Sunday, March 29 – The first 100 neighbors through the doors will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food (limit one per household). Free pup cups and prize wheel giveaways will also be available while supplies last.

By signing up via text, you agree to receive recurring automated promotional and personalized marketing text messages (e.g. cart reminders) from Pet Supplies Plus at the cell number used when signing up. Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply HELP for help and STOP to cancel. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. View Terms & Privacy: https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/sms-terms-and-conditions.

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "covington" to 34653 or visit qkly.co/psp/covingtongiveaway.

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Covington offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Covington, call (859) 222-9272, or visit https://www.petsuppliesplus.com/store/ky/covington/4676.

About Pet Supplies Plus

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Media Contact: Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, 630-842-0414 or [email protected]

SOURCE Pet Supplies Plus