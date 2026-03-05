Local Couple Opens Pet Supplies Plus in Altamonte Springs; Powered by Passion for Pets and Rescue Work

Best Prices. Best Selection. Best Service. Guaranteed at New Pet Supplies Plus Altamonte Springs

ALTOMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Supplies Plus opened a new location on February 26 at 990 N State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs to offer pet parents a hassle-free shopping experience with a wide selection of pet products at the best price guaranteed. Known for its friendly staff and helpful customer service, Pet Supplies Plus helps local pet parents save money and celebrate the fun of pet ownership, offering a wide array of natural pet foods and products for cats, dogs, reptiles, birds, fish, and small animals, along with amenities such as a full-service grooming salon, self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and carry-out service, where team members carry heavy items to neighbors' cars. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing local is easy at Pet Supplies Plus in Altamonte Springs.

Pet Supplies Plus focuses on providing a unique in-store experience for all of its new "neighbors" (the term Pet Supplies Plus uses for customer). The new store is owned by local entrepreneurs, Danielle and Mike Kerner, whose journey to Pet Supplies Plus began long before they packed up their life in Pennsylvania and traded snow for sunshine. The couple were loyal shoppers of their local Pet Supplies Plus store back home, where the brand's welcoming team and strong commitment to local animal shelters left a lasting impression.

Danielle spent the past 16 years as a cyber school teacher while also volunteering with animal shelters, and Mike owns a manufacturing firm—two very different careers united by a shared love for animals and an entrepreneurial spark. Now settled in North Orlando, the Kerners are excited to bring neighborhood-style service, high-quality pet products, and deep community partnerships to a region filled with passionate pet owners and rescue groups.

"Pet Supplies Plus has always felt like home to us," said Danielle Kerner, co-owner of Pet Supplies Plus Altamonte Springs. "When we moved to Florida, we knew we wanted to build something rooted in our love for animals and the community. Opening this store gives us the chance to support the rescues we care so deeply about and become a trusted resource for our new neighbors."

Their store will support several local organizations—including Candy's Cats, Husky Haven, Golden Retriever Rescue of Mid-Florida, Better Life Pet Rescue, Pet Alliance, and Seminole Parrot Rescue—reinforcing their belief that a pet store should give back as much as it provides.

To welcome the community to the new Pet Supplies Plus location, the Kerners will host a weekend-long grand opening event featuring a $10 reward for any $30 purchase, special prize giveaways, huge discounts, and more. The free Pet Supplies Plus Rewards program allows members to receive regular coupons on products they frequently purchase, monthly specials, members only sales, and other personalized offers.

Beginning on Saturday, March 28 and continuing through Sunday, March 29, grand opening festivities at the new Pet Supplies Plus will include:

Saturday, March 28 – Sunday, March 29 – Pet Supplies Plus will have free pet washes, a prize wheel, and a scavenger hunt with more prizes. There will be 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plans with a chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Rewards members earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more.

– Pet Supplies Plus will have free pet washes, a prize wheel, and a scavenger hunt with more prizes. There will be 40% off tropical fish and aquatic plans with a chance to win 1 of 3 reptile habitat packs ($25 value). Rewards members earn a $10 reward (2,000 points) with any purchase of $30 or more. Saturday, March 28 – Free mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day with up to a $10 value (doors open at 9 a.m.). There will also be a pet photographer on-site from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional prizes & games all day long.

– Free mystery scratch cards will be given to neighbors throughout the day with up to a $10 value (doors open at 9 a.m.). There will also be a pet photographer on-site from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., and additional prizes & games all day long. Sunday, March 29 – First 100 people will receive one free small bag of dog or cat food (doors open 10 a.m.). Neighbors can also enjoy an on-site caricature artist from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and additional prizes & games all day long.

Neighbors can text "GRAND" to 72629 to receive 10% off their first purchase.

In addition, neighbors will have an opportunity to win either a $250, $100, or $50 gift card and receive a coupon. For more information and to enter, text "altamonte" to 34653, or visit qkly.co/psp/altamontegiveaway .

At Pet Supplies Plus, neighbors are encouraged to bring their leashed pets in-store, where knowledgeable and caring team members are on-site to answer any questions, or offer tips. The experienced in-store team is extensively trained in the areas of natural and holistic foods and can answer a broad range of questions about dogs, cats, birds, reptiles and fish.

Pet Supplies Plus Altamonte Springs offers one-hour curbside pickup and free same day delivery on all online orders. The store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Neighbors can connect with the new store on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on events and promotions. To contact Pet Supplies Plus of Altamonte, call (407) 255-7616, or visit www.petsuppliesplus.com.

Your neighborhood Pet Supplies Plus has everything you need for your furry, scaly and feathery friends. Its shelves are stocked with pet essentials, including a wide selection of over 11,000 products from 400 brands. Easily find all their favorites at prices you love, whether you shop in store or online using free curbside pickup, same-day delivery or Autoship. To help keep your pets happy and healthy, pet prescriptions can be filled online and delivered directly to your door. As the nation's largest pet retail franchise with over 725 locations and counting, Pet Supplies Plus makes shopping local simple. For more information visit www.petsuppliesplus.com .

