From Small Backyard to Great Accomplishment

In 2009, China Agricultural University established the first Science and Technology Backyard (STB) in Quzhou. As it continued to grow, the Sino-Africa Science and Technology Backyard was established in 2019, with the Quzhou Experimental Station as its base. This project provides a platform for African students to conduct agricultural practical learning and technical exchange.

Currently, the Sino-Africa STB has already trained over 70 agricultural graduate students for more than 10 African countries, including Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mozambique, Malawi and Burkina Faso. In 2022, the Sino-Africa STB project was selected by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs as one of the major achievements of the Belt and Road Initiative in the past nine years. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization promoted this cooperation model globally in 2021, 2022 and 2023, considering it a typical case of empowering small household farmers on the frontline of production activities. Meanwhile, the embassies of several countries in China have also signed cooperation agreements with China Agricultural University on the STB. The spirit of cooperation manifested by the Sino-Africa STB project is spreading and attracting more and more countries involved in the "Belt and Road" initiative to come and learn.

