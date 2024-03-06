Voices of NPC deputies translated into different languages with AIGC

News provided by

Great Wall New Media

06 Mar, 2024, 21:22 ET

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's Two Sessions, reporters from the Great Wall International Communication Centre (GWICC) gathered the brilliant views of the NPC deputies from north China's Hebei Province. Assisted by the artiﬁcial intelligence-generated content (AIGC) technology, the voices of interviewed deputies are translated from Chinese to English, French, Russian, Spanish and German. Please click the video to get the highlights of their proposals in different languages.

SOURCE Great Wall New Media

Continue Reading

Also from this source

Global Link 丨Chinese Spring Festival celebrated across world

Global Link 丨Chinese Spring Festival celebrated across world

A news report from Great Wall New Media: This year marks the first year that Chinese Spring Festival has been officially listed as a UN floating...
Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

Shining Acrobatics in Hebei丨Hardworking Foreign Learners

This is a report from Great Wall New Media: The Hebei Wuqiao Acrobatic Art School began in 2022 to undertake the task of aiding foreign countries in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics