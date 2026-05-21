Getting AI-Ready: A Phased Approach to Clinical Trial Workflow Optimization, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This free webinar gives clinical trial teams a practical roadmap for bringing AI into operations responsibly, using a phased approach that builds the workflow foundation and compliance guardrails each stage of adoption requires. The featured speakers will share how to manage the change internally, building team alignment, stakeholder buy-in and adoption enablement at each phase before moving to the next.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical trial teams are under increasing pressure to manage complex protocols, fragmented systems and rising operational demands while maintaining data quality, compliance and study timelines. This webinar explores how a more structured clinical trial workflow can help reduce manual effort, improve coordination and support more consistent trial execution across sponsors, CROs and sites.

In this session, the featured speakers will walk through a practical, phased approach to clinical trial workflow optimization, one that builds the process foundation that teams need to operate more efficiently and establishes the infrastructure and guardrails required to deploy meaningful AI tools responsibly inside a regulated environment.

Attendees will learn how to identify the right workflow, establish appropriate guardrails for AI solutions and understand what a phased AI implementation looks like in practice. The webinar will also cover strategies for managing internal change and how each optimized process can serve as a foundation for broader automation and AI adoption across clinical trial programs. Whether evaluating workflow tools for the first time or already leveraging them, this session gives a concrete roadmap for moving forward, without trying to fix everything at once.

Register for this webinar to learn how clinical trial workflow strategies can reduce site burden, improve operational visibility and support more efficient trial execution.

Join experts from AG Mednet, Catherine Tyner, Head of Clinical Strategy; Jamie Beck, Head of Portfolio Expansion and New Services; and Ella Stewart, Senior Product Manager, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Getting AI-Ready: A Phased Approach to Clinical Trial Workflow Optimization.

ABOUT AG MEDNET

AG Mednet is the company behind Judi, a clinical trial process management platform designed for the AI era of regulated research. Judi provides an execution layer that structures how decisions move across people, systems, and organizations, giving AI the context and governance required to be useful in real trial workflows. By making execution observable and auditable by design, Judi turns complex trial operations into something that can be measured and improved. In addition to embedding native AI capabilities such as PHI redaction with human review, Judi serves as a governed delivery layer for internal and third-party AI point solutions, enabling them to operate inside live workflows with traceability, oversight, and control. Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and research partners worldwide, Judi supports thousands of active workflows across hundreds of trials, working alongside existing clinical systems and AI programs.

For more information visit: www.judi.io

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