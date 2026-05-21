Overcoming Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing to Meet Commercial Demand for Gene Therapies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, identify key bottlenecks in scaling viral vector manufacturing and gain practical insights to improve scalability. The featured speakers will discuss industry-wide challenges and solutions. Attendees will also gain real-world insights from case studies.

TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene therapy is reshaping modern medicine, offering the potential for lasting, even curative treatments for a wide range of indications. However, realizing this promise at scale remains one of the industry's greatest challenges. Viral vector manufacturing continues to face significant bottlenecks in scalability, cost, consistency and global supply.

This webinar will explore the critical hurdles associated with scaling viral vector production from early-stage development to commercial manufacturing. Attendees will gain insights into key challenges across upstream and downstream development processes and analytical considerations.

Beyond the technical workflows, the featured speaker will highlight the broader industry challenges, including the high cost of goods, evolving regulatory expectations and the complexities of tech transfers. These factors collectively impact the accessibility and commercial viability of gene therapies.

To highlight these concepts, the webinar will feature two real-world case studies: one focused on AAV scale-up to 2,000 L and the other on implementing a platform approach for scale-up activities. These examples demonstrate practical strategies to improve process robustness, increase yields and reduce costs.

Register for this webinar to learn how viral vector manufacturing strategies can improve scale-up, reduce risk and support commercial gene therapy supply.

Join Emigdio Reyes, PhD, Director of Upstream Process Development, FUJIFILM Biotechnologies, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Overcoming Challenges in Viral Vector Manufacturing to Meet Commercial Demand for Gene Therapies.

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