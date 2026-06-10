From Team Member to Vice President: Express Wash Concepts Promotes Adam Opalka to Lead Retail Operations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Express Wash Concepts (EWC), one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash operators, today announced the promotion of Adam Opalka to Vice President of Retail, recognizing nearly three decades of operational leadership and a career journey that reflects the company's commitment to developing talent from within.

In his new role, Opalka will oversee operational performance, growth strategy, profitability and field leadership across EWC's portfolio of 141+ retail locations. He will lead the company's Regional Directors while partnering closely with executive leadership to support continued growth, operational excellence and team member development across all markets.

Opalka's promotion marks a full-circle moment in a career that began as a front-line team member in the car wash industry in 1996. Over the past 29 years, he has steadily advanced through operational leadership roles, building high-performing teams, developing future leaders and helping organizations successfully navigate growth and change.

Since joining Express Wash Concepts in 2020 as the first operational hire supporting the launch of Clean Express in the Cleveland market, Opalka has played an instrumental role in the company's expansion. During his tenure, he advanced from Site Manager to Area Manager, Regional Director and Senior Regional Director while helping grow the Cleveland region into one of the company's largest operating markets. Today, he oversees more than 30 locations and 400 team members across the Cleveland and Pittsburgh regions.

"Adam's career is a powerful example of what can happen when talent, hard work and leadership come together," said John Roush, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Express Wash Concepts. "He understands our business from the ground up because he's lived it. Throughout his career, Adam has consistently built strong teams, developed leaders and delivered results while staying true to our culture and values. We're excited to see the impact he'll make as Vice President of Retail."

As Vice President of Retail, Opalka will be responsible for driving operational consistency, developing field leadership, supporting new market growth and ensuring EWC continues to deliver exceptional guest experiences as the company expands.

"I've always believed that great operations start with great people," said Opalka. "The most rewarding part of my career has been watching team members grow into leaders and seeing teams accomplish things they never thought possible. I'm grateful for the opportunities I've been given throughout my career and honored to help lead the next chapter of growth for Express Wash Concepts while continuing to invest in our people and culture."

Opalka's leadership philosophy centers on developing people, fostering accountability and creating environments where team members feel supported, challenged and empowered to succeed. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for cultivating strong operational cultures rooted in trust, ownership and continuous improvement.

"One of our greatest strengths as an organization is our ability to develop leaders from within," added Roush. "Adam's journey from team member to Vice President reflects the opportunities available at EWC and reinforces our belief that investing in people is the foundation of long-term success. His leadership, operational expertise and commitment to our culture make him the ideal person to help lead our retail operations into the future."

About Express Wash Concepts:

Express Wash Concepts (EWC) operates 141 award-winning, express car wash locations across six states under the following brands: Moo Moo Express Car Wash, Flying Ace Express Car Wash, Clean Express Auto Wash, Green Clean Express Auto Wash and Bee Clean Express Car Wash. EWC brands feature fast, high quality and environmentally friendly express tunnel wash experiences and free vacuums. The company's popular Wash Smart Unlimited Club packages offer members the convenience and value of truly unlimited washing at any location. For more information please visit www.expresswashconcepts.com or view EWC's history here.

SOURCE Express Wash Concepts