New 5W research is the first research-grade map of the Israeli tech migration to Texas, with companies including Wiz, SentinelOne, Pagaya, Salt Security, and Hippo establishing U.S. operations in Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W today released Israeli Tech in Texas, a research report tracking the relocation and U.S. expansion of more than 80 Israeli technology companies into the state of Texas between 2020 and 2026. The report is the first research-grade account of the migration and is available free at https://www.5wpr.com/research/israeli-tech-texas/.

The named-company list includes Wiz (cybersecurity, U.S. headquarters in New York with significant Austin presence), SentinelOne (cybersecurity), Pagaya (fintech, U.S. headquarters in New York with growing Dallas team), Salt Security (cybersecurity), Hippo (insurtech, headquartered in Texas), Cellebrite (digital intelligence), Forter (e-commerce fraud), Verbit (transcription AI), Innoviz (autonomous vehicle lidar), and dozens of additional firms across cybersecurity, AI and machine learning, fintech, defense and dual-use technology, healthtech, and energy.

The study identifies three Texas metros driving the migration: Austin (the largest concentration, particularly in cybersecurity and AI), Dallas-Fort Worth (fintech, defense, and enterprise software), and Houston (energy tech and dual-use defense). Several smaller Texas metros — including San Antonio (cybersecurity and military-adjacent technology) and the Texas Medical Center area in Houston — are also drawing Israeli tech investment.

The structural factors driving the shift are documented in detail:

Cost differential with California. The cost of operating a 100-person engineering office in Austin or Dallas is approximately 35-50% lower than the equivalent operation in San Francisco or San Jose, factoring in office space, total compensation, and tax burden.

Talent base depth. Texas's talent base in cybersecurity, defense, and energy is increasingly competitive with Silicon Valley's general-tech talent. The University of Texas system, Texas A&M, Rice University, and the U.S. Army Cyber Command at Fort Eisenhower (and adjacent talent flows) all contribute.

Business climate. Tax policy, regulatory posture, and operational predictability are more favorable for foreign-founded operating companies than in the alternative California or New York markets.

Energy abundance. For AI infrastructure specifically, Texas's energy market — including its independent grid (ERCOT) and abundance of natural gas, solar, and wind generation — has emerged as a strategic asset for compute-intensive operations.

Network effect. The maturation of an Israeli founder-and-investor network already in Texas — anchored by figures like Adam Foroughi (AppLovin, Austin), the Israeli-American Council's Texas chapter, and the Texas-Israel Chamber of Commerce — has compounded into a self-reinforcing draw. Founders considering Texas now find an existing network of Israeli operators, advisors, and investors already in place.

"Israeli tech has been quietly reshaping Texas for the last five years, and almost nobody outside the founders, investors, and economic-development offices is paying attention," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "California's loss is Texas's gain. Israeli founders looking at the U.S. market are choosing Austin and Dallas at rates that did not exist five years ago. The capital is following. The talent is following. This report is the first attempt to put real numbers on a story that has been told only anecdotally."

The report includes named-company data for the 80+ firms profiled, category-level analysis, hiring estimates (the cohort employs an estimated 8,000+ people in Texas across all named firms), profiles of five illustrative case studies, an interactive map of Israeli-tech presence across major Texas metros, and a forward-looking projection of the next 24 months. The projection identifies 30+ additional Israeli technology companies likely to establish or expand Texas operations by mid-2027 based on stated expansion plans, recent funding rounds, and category trajectories.

The report is the first installment of a planned 5W series tracking U.S. expansion patterns of foreign technology hubs, with future editions planned covering Indian tech in Texas and the Carolinas, European fintech in New York and Florida, and East Asian autonomy and robotics firms in the U.S. Sun Belt.

The full report is available free at https://www.5wpr.com/research/israeli-tech-texas/.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations