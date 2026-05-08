New report identifies six "Core Tier" islands AI engines treat as canonical luxury — and introduces three proprietary frameworks for understanding the AI Concierge Economy

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Black by Haute Living and 5W today released The Luxury Island AI Visibility Index™ 2026, the first intelligence report measuring how the world's leading AI engines — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — recommend the most prestigious island destinations to affluent travelers.

The full report is available at https://www.hauteblack.com/news/insights/luxury-island-ai-visibility-index-2026.

The report is built on testing thousands of high-intent luxury travel prompts across the five major AI systems during Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. It identifies a "Core Tier" of six islands that surface disproportionately in AI luxury responses: Mykonos, Ibiza, Sardinia, and Capri in the Mediterranean; Saint Barthélemy in the Caribbean; and the Maldives in the Indian Ocean.

"The future luxury traveler will not search. They will ask," said Matthew Caiola, CEO of 5W. "Conversational AI is the new starting point for affluent travel research. It returns three to five named destinations, not ten blue links. The destinations that are named are accumulating disproportionate share of luxury demand. The ones that are absent are losing it."

THE AI CONCIERGE ECONOMY

The report introduces three proprietary frameworks now used in 5W's AI visibility intelligence work:

The AI Concierge Economy™ — the new economic structure in which conversational AI replaces search as the primary surface for luxury discovery, and named winners capture demand at the expense of the unnamed.

The AI Luxury Visibility Stack™ — a five-layer framework describing how a destination accumulates AI authority: Hospitality Excellence, Editorial Prestige, Social Reinforcement, Cultural Authority, and AI Recommendation Dominance.

The Luxury Authority Cluster™ — the twelve interlocking trust signals AI engines read together to interpret luxury identity, including Forbes Five-Star density, hospitality brand concentration, editorial prestige, yacht infrastructure, and wellness authority.

CORE FINDINGS

— AI engines have replaced search engines as the starting point for affluent travel research. Conversational discovery returns three to five named destinations rather than ten blue links.

— The Core Tier of six islands appears in the top three of more than 70% of luxury, wellness, honeymoon, and yachting prompts tested.

— Luxury authority in AI is not earned by ad spend. It is earned by editorial prestige, hospitality brand concentration, and cultural reinforcement compounded over years.

— A small set of hospitality brands — Aman, Cheval Blanc, Eden Rock, Four Seasons, One&Only, Rosewood, Six Senses, Ritz-Carlton — appears repeatedly across AI systems regardless of which destination is queried. Brand concentration is one of the strongest predictors of AI luxury authority.

— Wellness, privacy, and exclusivity now outrank scenery and weather as the top recommendation signals AI uses to define luxury.

— Saint Barthélemy holds the strongest asymmetric position in the Index — exceptionally high authority for winter holiday and Caribbean luxury queries, anchored by a tightly limited canonical hotel set including Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France, Eden Rock, and Rosewood Le Guanahani.

— The Maldives leads canonical luxury authority across every AI engine studied, reflecting its dominance in honeymoon, wellness, and ultra-premium queries. Forbes Travel Guide's 2026 Five-Star list includes Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa (sixth consecutive year) and The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands (fourth consecutive year).

WINNER-TAKE-MOST

The report's central commercial thesis is that AI-mediated discovery is a winner-take-most market. Where a Google search distributed attention across roughly ten results per query, conversational AI distributes attention across roughly three — a 70% reduction in surfaced consideration set.

"We are entering the most consequential shift in luxury discovery in a generation," said Ronn Torossian, founder of 5W. "The brands and destinations that understand this moment will define the next twenty years of category leadership. The ones that don't will quietly disappear from the conversation entirely. AI is not the next channel. It is the new gatekeeper of cultural authority — and the rules of who wins are being written right now."

FORTHCOMING VOLUMES

The Luxury Island AI Visibility Index™ is the inaugural volume in a series. Forthcoming volumes will extend the methodology to luxury hotels, wellness resorts, billionaire travel, and yacht destinations.

The full report, including the AI Recommendation Frequency Matrix, the twenty-prompt sample set, the signal weighting framework, and the companion AI Visibility Glossary, is available at https://www.hauteblack.com/news/insights/luxury-island-ai-visibility-index-2026.

ABOUT HAUTE BLACK BY HAUTE LIVING

Haute Black by Haute Living is the editorial and intelligence platform serving the ultra-high-net-worth audience of Haute Living. Programming includes destination editorials, cinematic photography, yacht itineraries, celebrity travel culture features, and luxury intelligence reports developed in partnership with category-defining research firms.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research, helping clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded more than 20 years ago, 5W has been recognized as a top U.S. PR agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, and honored as a Top Place to Work in Communications in 2026 by Ragan. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors including Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit; B2B specialties including Corporate Communications and Reputation Management; as well as Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing, including Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. 5W was also named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list.

For more information, visit www.5wpr.com.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations