PrideStaff Announces Expansion into Nebraska with the Opening of Its Omaha (West) Office

OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PrideStaff, a nationally franchised staffing organization, is pleased to announce the launch of its PrideStaff Omaha (West) office. Owner/Strategic-Partner Dylan Casey will expand PrideStaff's mission of delivering exceptional staffing and workforce solutions to businesses and job seekers throughout the Omaha metropolitan area.

Located in one of Nebraska's most dynamic business corridors, the PrideStaff Omaha (West) office connects employers with highly qualified candidates across a range of industries. Under Casey's leadership, the office will provide strategic staffing services designed to help local companies meet evolving workforce needs while helping job seekers find rewarding employment opportunities.

Casey brings a strong background in relationship-driven staffing and business development. As a Strategic-Partner, he is focused on building meaningful relationships with area employers, strengthening community connections, and ensuring that both clients and candidates receive the high level of service that defines the PrideStaff brand.

"Taking ownership of the Omaha (West) office is an exciting opportunity," said Casey. "The Omaha market continues to grow and diversify, and I'm proud to lead a team that helps businesses find the talent they need while connecting people with meaningful career opportunities. PrideStaff's franchise model provides outstanding support and resources, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional experiences for both our clients and candidates."

"Dylan brings the kind of entrepreneurial drive and commitment to service that makes PrideStaff franchise owners successful," said Tammi Heaton, Co-CEO of PrideStaff. "We're excited to welcome him as the new owner of our Omaha (West) office and look forward to seeing how his leadership strengthens partnerships with employers and job seekers throughout the region."

The Omaha (West) office will offer a full range of staffing services, including temporary, temp-to-hire, and direct-hire placements, helping organizations remain agile in today's competitive labor market while supporting professionals seeking new career opportunities.

About PrideStaff

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began franchising in 1995. It operates offices in North America to serve thousands of clients and is headquartered in Central California. With 45-plus years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm, with the spirit, dedication, and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing® 15-Year Diamond Awards three years in a row, highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services, or for staffing franchise information, visit our website.

SOURCE PrideStaff