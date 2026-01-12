From the Classroom to the District: ClassDojo Becomes the All-in-One Communications Platform for K-12

Loved by teachers and families in 95% of schools, ClassDojo now brings classroom-first trust, engagement, and messaging to districtwide communications—helping K-12 leaders build stronger reputations where it matters most.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo is now an all-in-one district communication platform, expanding ClassDojo for Districts with new capabilities that give K–12 leaders greater visibility and insight across schools—without changing how teachers and families already use the platform. These updates strengthen districtwide coordination and communication while keeping teacher-family relationships at the heart of ClassDojo.

The updates come amid growing demand from school systems. In the past year alone, one in five districts have adopted ClassDojo for Districts, replacing disconnected tools with a unified platform that meets the needs of families, teachers, and district teams alike.

"Families don't feel connected because a district sends more messages, they feel connected when communication is personal and tied to their child. ClassDojo for Districts helps us scale that kind of trust across an entire district. The platform has made it easier to see and share what's actually reaching families," said Maritza Gallaga, Executive Director of Communications, Manor (TX) Independent School District. "For the first time, our communications strategy truly includes every classroom."

For more than a decade, ClassDojo has served as a daily connection point between teachers and families. ClassDojo for Districts now brings that connection into a systemwide platform with added compliance, control, and insights built for the needs of districts today.

What's New in ClassDojo for Districts

The expanded platform introduces powerful district-level capabilities in three core areas—visibility, communication, and insights—with even more features and enhancements rolling out in the months ahead.

Visibility

Walk the Halls: Let leaders "walk the halls" virtually and see classroom moments from every school via a real-time feed, no extra logins or apps needed.

Let leaders "walk the halls" virtually and see classroom moments from every school via a real-time feed, no extra logins or apps needed. Engagement Dashboards: Understand what's working, where families are engaging, and where additional support may be needed.

Communication

Districtwide & School Announcements : Reach every family instantly across app, email, SMS, and voice from the district or school level.

: Reach every family instantly across app, email, SMS, and voice from the district or school level. Two-Way Messaging at Scale : Enable conversations between families and staff with read receipts and administrative oversight.

: Enable conversations between families and staff with read receipts and administrative oversight. Attendance Alerts : Automatically notify families of attendance issues, helping reduce absenteeism with less manual effort.

: Automatically notify families of attendance issues, helping reduce absenteeism with less manual effort. Teacher-Student Messaging: Expand teachers' ability for one-on-one or group communication with middle and high schoolers, making those conversations fully visible to families.

Insights

Behavior Trends : Identify patterns across classrooms, schools, and the district to support positive behavior and coaching.

: Identify patterns across classrooms, schools, and the district to support positive behavior and coaching. Oversight & Compliance Tools : Ensure all communication is secure, FERPA-compliant, and auditable with controls IT leaders can trust.

: Ensure all communication is secure, FERPA-compliant, and auditable with controls IT leaders can trust. Enterprise Integrations: Seamlessly connect with SIS, SSO, and other systems with no patchwork required.

"We're constantly being asked to improve engagement, attendance, and responsiveness — but most platforms stop at distribution," said Brian Prybil, Deputy Superintendent, Moline-Coal Valley (IL) School District. "These new tools give us a real-time view into what's being sent and what's being read. They also keep communication rooted in the teacher-family relationships that matter most. And because families already use ClassDojo, we're building momentum instead of starting another rollout from scratch."

"District leaders aren't looking for just one more tool—they're looking for a way to simplify what's already working and help bring it systemwide," said Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Head of Growth and Partnerships at ClassDojo. "These updates make it easier to support teachers, connect with families, and build trust at scale while continuing our commitment to provide our software at no cost."

District leaders can learn more or request a walkthrough at classdojo.com/districts .

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Used in 95% of U.S. schools, ClassDojo helps teachers and families build stronger school communities through everyday communication. ClassDojo for Districts is a unified communication and engagement platform that brings everyday classroom updates and districtwide messaging into one seamless experience—helping families feel connected, students stay engaged, and school culture grow stronger. It's built with privacy at its core and available to districts at no additional cost.

