From the Clubhouse to the Ballpark: TOTO WASHLET® Steps Up to the Plate at Chicago White Sox Munetaka Murakami 'First Major League Home Run' Bobblehead Day on July 26

TOTO marks its first Major League Baseball sponsorship with the Chicago White Sox on Munetaka Murakami Bobblehead Day. Post this

The story behind the White Sox sponsorship began long before Munetaka Murakami's first home run, which is the inspiration behind the giveaway to the first 15,000 fans on July 26 when the White Sox host the Houston Astros at Rate Field. TOTO, one of the world's leading manufacturers of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with approximately $4.8 billion in annual net sales, was introduced to this opportunity through an inquiry by the White Sox.

As Munetaka Murakami prepared for his first Major League Baseball season with the Chicago White Sox, he requested that a bidet be installed in the team's clubhouse, with the hope of continuing a familiar daily routine from his home country of Japan.

The White Sox, in turn, reached out to TOTO. That request inspired a partnership that will introduce baseball fans to TOTO's WASHLET through multiple touchpoints before and during one of the White Sox's most anticipated promotional events of the season. The White Sox clubhouse has been outfitted with TOTO WASHLETS throughout, bringing TOTO's innovative bidet technology to players as part of their everyday experience.

"At TOTO, innovation begins with understanding how people live, work, and care for themselves every day," said Taro Muroi, Chief Executive Officer of TOTO USA. "We were honored to install TOTO WASHLET bidet seats in the Chicago White Sox clubhouse, be a part of the team's daily preparation, and showcase TOTO's commitment to excellence. That commitment is earned through decades of innovation, craftsmanship, and performance. This authentic story gives baseball fans the opportunity to experience firsthand the innovation, craftsmanship, and everyday performance that have made WASHLET the global leader in luxury personal cleansing."

Shinya Tamura, President, Representative Director of TOTO LTD and President of the TOTO Global Group, will throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

Bringing TOTO WASHLET to Baseball Fans

On July 26, the WASHLET bidet seat story leaves the clubhouse.

It arrives at Rate Field, where thousands of Chicago White Sox fans will discover the innovation that has been incorporated into the White Sox clubhouse.

Before the gates open, fans can step inside the TOTO WASHLET Mobile Showroom at Gate 5 for live showcase opportunities, interactive experiences, and a firsthand look at the technology behind TOTO WASHLET bidet seats.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the technology behind TOTO WASHLET bidet seats and discover why more than 70 million TOTO WASHLETS have been sold worldwide.

The Munetaka Murakami White Sox First Home Run Bobblehead, presented by TOTO, and in-game LED signage extend that story throughout Rate Field, creating multiple opportunities for fans to connect the trusted daily routine of the White Sox clubhouse with the innovation behind WASHLET.

"TOTO has long been recognized as a leader and innovator in its industry. This first-of-its-kind partnership with TOTO reflects our collective commitment to creating memorable and engaging gameday experiences for our fans while celebrating the real-world connection to the White Sox clubhouse," said Brooks Boyer, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Chicago White Sox. "The White Sox organization is honored to bring TOTO's innovative bidet technology to players as part of their everyday experience and introduce TOTO WASHLET to fans through TOTO's first foray into baseball. This sponsorship is much more than simply branding. It shares insight into Japanese culture and offers a connection to our team in a real and authentic way. We're proud to help introduce this highly decorated product line, featured in our clubhouse, to Chicago White Sox fans."

The TOTO WASHLET Mobile Showroom will also feature the Aurora™ WASHLET+ Bidet Toilet with the INTEGRAVITY® Flushing System, demonstrating how WASHLET technology integrates seamlessly into today's luxury bathroom. Each demonstration begins with the innovation that inspired the partnership itself: TOTO WASHLET bidet seats.

Changing the Way the World Thinks About Personal Hygiene

On July 26, thousands of Chicago White Sox fans will arrive at Rate Field to celebrate Munetaka Murakami's "First Major League Home Run" Bobblehead Day.

Many will leave with a completely different perspective on everyday personal hygiene.

From the giveaway to the TOTO WASHLET Mobile Showroom and in-game LED signage, every element of the activation points back to a single question:

Why did the White Sox choose TOTO WASHLET bidet seats for the Chicago White Sox clubhouse?

For the White Sox, the answer is they trusted the highest quality product offered in the market for their players. For White Sox fans, the answer is waiting inside the TOTO WASHLET Mobile showroom.

Through showcase opportunities, fans will discover the advanced warm-water cleansing technology, precision Japanese engineering, and thoughtful design that have helped make TOTO WASHLET bidet seats part of everyday life around the world, with more than 70 million units sold globally.

For the Chicago White Sox clubhouse, WASHLET is an essential part of its daily routine, demonstrating how personal hygiene is integrated into everyday sports rituals.

On July 26, WASHLET becomes part of the fan experience. For many Chicago White Sox fans, it will be the beginning of their own WASHLET story.

More Than a Sponsorship

From the Munetaka Murakami "First Major League Home Run" Bobblehead presented by TOTO to in-game LED signage and in-person showcase opportunities inside TOTO's interactive WASHLET showroom at Rate Field, every element of the activation points back to the innovation that inspired the White Sox request for TOTO WASHLET bidet seats in the clubhouse.

For more than four decades, TOTO WASHLET bidet seats have combined advanced warm-water cleansing technology, precision Japanese engineering, and thoughtful design. With more than 70 million units sold globally, WASHLET has introduced millions of people around the world to a new approach to personal cleanliness.

"This partnership represents far more than a single day at the ballpark," said Taro Muroi, Chief Executive Officer of TOTO USA. "It reflects the confidence people around the world place in TOTO WASHLET bidet seats every day. We're proud to introduce WASHLET to Chicago White Sox fans through a story about a simple request that grew into TOTO's first Major League Baseball sponsorship."

Chicago White Sox fans will arrive at Rate Field to receive a collectible bobblehead featuring MLB All-Star Munetaka Murakami, but they will leave remembering TOTO WASHLET bidet seats.

About TOTO

TOTO USA is headquarters for the Americas Division of the TOTO Global Group, established in 1917 with the founding of TOTO LTD in Kitakyushu, Japan. TOTO is the world's largest manufacturer of bathroom fixtures and fittings, with approximately $4.8 billion USD in annual net sales (for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025). For more than a century, TOTO has been recognized as the leader in innovation, technology, performance, and design, offering products that enhance the luxury bathroom experience. The company employs approximately 32,968 people globally as of March 31, 2025. Today, the TOTO Global Group operates in 17 countries, with manufacturing facilities and offices located around the world — including Japan, the United States, Mexico, Germany, India, China, and other markets — and delivers high-quality bathroom solutions to customers worldwide. TOTO is dedicated to engineering products that respect the environment while meeting people's comfort, beauty, and performance needs. Winner of numerous domestic and international awards and recognitions, TOTO is the only manufacturer honored as a Water Efficiency Leader by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.



For more information, consumers may visit https://www.totousa.com or call 1.888.295.8134, Option 5. Follow TOTO on X (@TOTOUSA) and Instagram (@TOTOUSA) and become a TOTO fan on Facebook.

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