From the Company That Brought You "America Reads the Bible," Great American Media Launches "America Sings the Anthem" to Honor America's 250th Birthday

Accepting submissions until May 25 | Featured Voices to Help Open the Day Nationwide Beginning July 4

NEW YORK, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After bringing America Reads the Bible into millions of homes across the country, Great American Media is inviting Americans to participate in America Sings the Anthem, a nationwide call to share their rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner in honor of America's 250th birthday.

Share your voice and join Great American Media in celebrating America's 250th. Post this America Sings the Anthem invites individuals, families, and communities to share their voice in a nationwide tribute to the enduring spirit of the United States. Submit here - pureflix.com/anthem.

As part of this historic milestone, Great American Media aims to celebrate the enduring spirit and patriotism of the United States by issuing a national call for voices from across the country to participate. From students and choirs to service members, first responders, families, and entire communities, Americans are invited to take part in a shared expression of gratitude, pride, and unity.

"For a lot of families, the National Anthem isn't just a song, it's a reminder of the people and the sacrifices behind the freedoms we enjoy," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "After seeing how Americans responded to reading Scripture together, we felt called to create another moment that brings people together in a simple, meaningful way. This is about participation. It's about honoring where we've been and who we are."

Submissions will be accepted through May 31, 2026. Beginning July 4, select performances will be featured across Great American Media platforms as part of a national showcase highlighting voices from communities across the country.

As part of the initiative, Great American Media is also continuing its commitment to tradition by featuring the national anthem daily at 6:00 a.m. on Great American Family. Through America Sings the Anthem, Americans from across the country will be invited to help open the broadcast day, bringing real voices into homes each morning in a moment of reflection and unity.

America Sings the Anthem reflects Great American Media's ongoing mission to champion content that celebrates faith, family, and country, offering viewers meaningful, values-driven programming and opportunities to participate in shared national moments.

The initiative is open to individuals and groups of all ages. Participants are encouraged to record their performance wherever they are, at home, on their front porch, at school, in church, on base, or in their community. There are no rankings or winners. Instead, submissions will be reviewed for inclusion, with featured performances representing a broad cross-section of voices, traditions, and experiences from across the nation.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Record your performance of The Star-Spangled Banner in 90 seconds or less

Submit your entry by completing the form and uploading your video (.mp4 or .mov) at pureflix.com/anthem

IMPORTANT DATES

April 9–May 25: Submissions Open

May 26–June 14: Review Process

Beginning July 4, 2026: Featured Voices Announced and Showcased

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

Media Contacts:

Thomas Graham or Debbie Davis

[email protected]

512-537-1414

SOURCE Great American Media