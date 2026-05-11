GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA RENEWS BELOVED ORIGINAL SERIES 'WHEN HOPE CALLS: BROOKFIELD' FOR SEASON FOUR

Fan-favorite Original Series returns Spring 2027 Premiering across

Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, and GFAM+

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today that its beloved Original Series "When Hope Calls: Brookfield" has been renewed for a fourth season, with its celebrated ensemble cast returning for an all-new season premiering Spring 2027 across Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix, and GFAM+.

Hope returns to Brookfield. Season 4 of When Hope Calls: Brookfield premieres Spring 2027 on GAM. Post this Pictured in Season 3, “When Hope Calls: Brookfield,” Cindy Busby stars as “Nora,” a determined lawyer helping lead Brookfield’s children’s orphanage, alongside Christopher Russell as “Mountie Fletcher,” a devoted public servant committed to protecting the town he loves. Great American Media has renewed the series for Season 4 which premieres in 2027.

A cornerstone franchise for Great American Media, "When Hope Calls: Brookfield" has become a favorite among audiences for its heartfelt storytelling, compelling characters, and themes of faith, hope, resilience, and community. Set in the picturesque town of Brookfield, the series continues to follow the evolving lives of its residents as they navigate love, hardship, and new beginnings together.

"'When Hope Calls: Brookfield' is led by one of the most talented ensembles working in television today, and their performances continue to elevate this series in extraordinary ways," said Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media. "From its exceptional cast to its cinematic production values and deeply emotional storytelling, I would put this series up against anything else on television. Built on a beloved foundation that audiences have cherished for years, 'When Hope Calls: Brookfield' has all the ingredients of a timeless franchise that will continue to thrive for a very long time."

As Great American Media continues building one of the entertainment industry's strongest libraries of original programming, "When Hope Calls: Brookfield" remains a signature series that reflects the company's commitment to creating uplifting stories rooted in heart, hope, and family values.

Additional details including the all-star ensemble cast, season four production, and premiere dates will be announced later.

"When Hope Calls: Brookfield" is executive produced by Brad Krevoy, Alfonso H. Moreno and produced by David Anselmo and Hideaway Pictures. In Canada, "When Hope Calls" will air on Super Channel.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media