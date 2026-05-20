Great American Media Announces New Original, Unscripted Series, "Mark vs. The Mountain," Premiering June 11 on Great American Pure Flix

Meteorologist, Builder, and Former New Mexico Gubernatorial Candidate, Mark Ronchetti Stars Alongside His Family in Inspiring New Series About Faith, Family, and Building with Purpose

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Great American Media announced today the premiere of its newest Original Unscripted Series, "Mark vs. The Mountain," debuting June 11 exclusively on streamer Great American Pure Flix. The uplifting unscripted series stars meteorologist and former New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, alongside his wife, interior designer, Krysty Ronchetti, and daughters Ava and Ella, as the family navigates the challenges and triumphs of design and building extraordinary homes inspired by the natural world around them.

Meteorologist and former New Mexico gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti, alongside his wife, interior designer, Krysty Ronchetti, are set to star in Great American Media’s new Original Unscripted Series, “Mark vs. The Mountain,” premiering June 11 exclusively on Great American Pure Flix.

With decades of experience studying weather patterns and forces of nature, Mark Ronchetti approaches every build with a unique perspective – identifying breathtaking locations while understanding the environmental realities that shape them. From rugged terrain to unpredictable weather conditions, Mark designs homes intended to live in harmony with the land, prioritizing beauty, safety, endurance, and protection.

"'Mark vs. The Mountain' is a powerful reflection of the kind of storytelling that resonates deeply with our audience – authentic families, extraordinary craftsmanship, and a faith-filled perspective on overcoming life's challenges," said Joshua Moore, Executive Producer and Senior Vice President, Production, Great American Media. "Mark and Krysty bring a unique blend of expertise, heart, and vision to this series, showing viewers how thoughtful design, respect for nature, and unwavering faith can create not just beautiful spaces, but stronger families and communities. The Ronchetti's embody the perseverance, purpose, and hope that are central to our values," Moore concluded.

"Our philosophy as a family is always to choose adventure. As we do that, there is always something, some sort of challenge, we never anticipated. It builds our faith and that's why we do what we do. We never know what's coming next in our lives and on the show," said Mark Ronchetti.

At the heart of the series is the Ronchetti family's unwavering faith and belief that God walks beside them through every season and setback. Together, Mark and Krysty create one-of-a-kind homes that reflect craftsmanship, resilience, and gratitude, while inspiring viewers with breathtaking landscapes, ambitious builds, and the extraordinary strength of family. "Mark v The Mountain" delivers a fresh take on lifestyle television rooted in faith and the enduring spirit of the American family.

ABOUT GREAT AMERICAN MEDIA

Great American Media is the leader in faith and family entertainment, and one of the fastest-growing entertainment networks on television. Great American Media is home to a portfolio of entertainment brands that celebrate faith, family, and country, including Great American Family, the flagship linear network featuring original Christmas movies, rom-coms, and beloved series; Great American Pure Flix, the leading faith and family streaming service; Great American Faith & Living, the unscripted companion network; and GFam+, an app that lets viewers watch anytime, anywhere. Great America Media, established in June 2021 by Bill Abbott and a group of US-based family offices, is available via cable, streaming on Pure Flix and YouTube TV, and on the GFam+ app.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Pam Slay

Head of Network Program Publicity & Talent Relations

[email protected]

818.415.3784

[email protected]

SOURCE Great American Media